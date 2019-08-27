Watch Tim McGraw and Daughter Gracie Cover Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb’s ‘What Kind of Fool’

Talent certainly runs in the family of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill! McGraw recently posted a video of himself singing alongside their oldest daughter, Gracie, while riding in the car together. The duo covered the popular duet, “What Kind of Fool,” made popular by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb in 1981.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Aug 26, 2019 at 6:57pm PDT

“PIPES!!!!!!……” McGraw captioned the video. “Dang, this girl can sing! Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip #chaseyourdreamsgirl.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This wasn’t Gracie’s first time singing with her famous father. The 22-year-old previously sang with McGraw on a song, “Here Tonight,” from his 2015 Damn Country Music album, even though her dad almost didn’t ask her to join him on the song.

“I was scared to ask her,” McGraw recalled to The Boot at the time. “I didn’t plan on it; I was just making the record. I certainly didn’t plan on having her sing on it or anything. I was doing this song, and as I was doing the vocal on it, I was thinking, ‘Man, I bet Gracie’s vocal would sound really cool on this.’ I just knew the way she sang, because she’s my daughter, and I know how she sings.

“She had such an energy,” he continued. “If you’re in a room and Gracie walks in, you know she’s there before you ever turn around. She just has this energy about her when she walks into a place. And when she sings, it’s the same way. Every time I’d go home at night after being in the studio, I’d just hear her voice on this record.”

McGraw owes a debt of gratitude to Gracie, who served as the inspiration for McGraw to get in shape, after alcoholism and overeating had wreaked havoc on his body.

“My kids were younger, and we were at the theater, and all the sudden the trailer for Four Christmases (which starred McGraw as Dallas McVie) popped up, and my face popped up on the screen,” McGraw recounted (via CMT). “And my oldest daughter said, ‘Geez, Dad. You really need to do something.’ And the next day, I was in the gym.”

Gracie and her sisters, Maggie and Audrey, also convinced McGraw that he needed to abstain from drinking, after it was getting out of hand.

“People said things,” McGraw admitted to PEOPLE. “People were worried about me … It wasn’t something that I didn’t know as well. But ultimately, it is really about how I want to be around for my kids. I want to be around to see how they grow up. I want to see what their lives become. I want to see what their kids look like.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / John Shearer