Tim McGraw Collapses Onstage During C2C Concert

Tim McGraw collapsed during a performance in Dublin Sunday night.

His wife, fellow country superstar Faith Hill, told the audience he was dehydrated, and his representative added that he “will be fine.”

According to Rolling Stone, McGraw fell to his knees, then sat down just after he finishing performing his hit “Humble & Kind.” Hill then came out to address the crowd, saying it was her decision to cut the performance short.

“He’s been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage,” she said.

A rep for the 50-year-old McGraw confirmed that on-site medical staff responded to help him.

“Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine,” the rep said. “He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”

McGraw was performing in Dublin during the Country to Country (C2C) festival. The three-day tour started in London on Friday, then performed in Glasgow on Saturday. Hill and McGraw were the headliners, along with Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves.

McGraw and Hill are scheduled to perform on May 31 in Richmond, Virginia. The couple will be starting the latest edition of their Soul2Soul tours following last year’s release of The Rest of Your Life. The album, which features the hit title track, is their first album together.

Earlier this month, McGraw made headlines when he voiced support for Dick’s Sporting Goods and other retailers that changed their firearm sales policies in the wake of February’s Parkland, Florida school shooting.

“Thank you DICK’S [Sporting Goods] for taking a stand to promote a meaningful discussion for the safety of our kids!” McGraw tweeted. “Walmart, Kroger, and L.L. Bean, too.”

A week after the shooting, McGraw became one of the few country music stars to speak out for new gun control measures after he learned that one of the victims was close to one of his associates.

“I learned one of the teachers at Stoneman Douglas, Scott Beigel, was a friend of one of my associates. A true hero who lost his life protecting the children,” McGraw tweered. “I’m deeply moved by these students who are lifting their voices, challenging us to listen, learn, and make real changes.”

Hill and McGraw have been married since 1996 and have three daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.