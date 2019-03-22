Tim McGraw Celebrates ‘Personal Best’ Catch With Massive Fish

Tim McGraw is celebrating his best catch ever, with a massive fish, which he likely caught while enjoying the second home in the Bahamas that he shares with his wife, Faith Hill.

“Personal best!” McGraw boasted on social media. “Hog fish!! Pole spear free dive … 35 ft.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Louisiana native is enjoying a little time away while he is also working on his next studio album, which includes both “Neon Church” and “Thought About You,” his current single.

“I really felt that both these songs were ready to be heard and will absolutely give a sense of where I’m going with my next project,” McGraw told Taste of Country. “They’re meaningful to me and show the diversity of what I’ve been working on musically.”

The songs are a good indication of what the rest of the record will ultimately sound like.

“I think every song paints a picture and has a vignette that tells a story,” McGraw revealed. “It sounds so cliché because you say it every time you make a record but this thing I think is sonically and lyrically and the vistas that it creates musically are just something special.”

McGraw is also releasing a new book, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, detailing his own journey towards health, after embracing sobriety and an intense physical fitness regimen, as well as a healthy diet, in place of alcohol.

“I’ve gone through a physical transformation in the last 10 years, but it’s not just my appearance that has changed,” McGraw told PEOPLE. “My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper. Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me.”

“That’s something we all want,” he continued. “And I believe it’s something that is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of their level of fitness. I want this book to help people find what works for them by sharing the mental and physical approach that has worked for me.”

McGraw will have to return to Nashville by the end of April. The singer is headlining a free concert for the NFL Draft on April 26 in Music City. He also has several fairs and festivals scheduled over the next few months. Find more information on all of McGraw’s upcoming shows at his official website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller