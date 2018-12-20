Tiffany Woys Readies Long-Awaited Personal EP

Tiffany Woys is revealing her worth and ignoring anyone unwilling to recognize it in her new single “Priceless,” from her upcoming EP. The encouraging lyrics are a message to both men and women, inspiring them to recognize their value and not settle for less.

“I think that message is so important, to not settle in love and know that you’re priceless,” Woys told PopCulture.com. “I think everybody should think they’re priceless in a relationship. I had recently come out of a long, rocky relationship of five years, so this song means so much to me because it’s like starting that process all over again.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her new song was written by hit songwriters Emily Shackelton, Kelly Archer and Mickey Guyton. Although it’s easy to become comfortable in relationships, especially after being with one person for several years, Woys wanted to remind her fans that change can be good.

“I think when you’re with someone for a really long time, it’s the history that keeps you there and sometimes you don’t even realize you’re just being comfortable and settling,” she said.

Her four-track EP is set to release in early 2019, but the making of it has been a longer process than anticipated. The rising country music singer never intended for “Priceless” to be her first single, but it paints a vivid image for fans on where she’s currently at in life.

“It’s been six years in the making so I’m very eager to put this out and I’m really, really excited for people to hear it,” Woys acknowledged. “I’ve been pitched hundreds of songs and I’ve gone in and recorded [them], thrown them out, [and then] gone in again. So, it’s just one of those things where I just really want it to be as perfect as possible. For my introduction to country music, I wanted to be so proud of the work that I was putting out.”

Each song offers a different story, with love being the central theme woven through all four tunes.

“My favorite type of songs are love songs — the bad, the good and the ugly — because I think that’s what everyone can relate to,” she said. “That’s such a driving force for my music because I’m still on that journey to finding the perfect someone — as a lot of people are. So, these four songs tell a story from start to finish of my journey to finding love.”

Woys didn’t grow up listening to country music. In fact, it was artists like Michael Bolton, Rod Stewart, Celine Dion and Michael Jackson who first influenced her unique sound, inspired by not only their vocals, but also their work ethic. But when she was introduced to LeAnn Rimes, Martina McBride, Faith Hill and Carrie Underwood, it was a done deal. Country was, without a doubt, the genre that would fuel her passion.

But long before Woys pursued music, she started to become a lawyer, until the desire to do music became overwhelming.

“All throughout high school I was in mock trial classes and I competed at different courts downtown and I loved it, but to me, it was a way that I could be in front of people and perform,” Woys recalled. “I’ve been singing since I was four and five years old — I always knew that’s what I wanted to do, even at that age — but because my parents were guiding me towards a different direction, I was picking something where I could still perform.”

There weren’t many opportunities for the Sacramento, California native to advance in music, which is why Woys set her sights on Nashville.

“When I went off to college is when [my parents] were like ‘Okay, she’s not going to give this up.’ So I would commute home every weekend to work with a vocal coach and when I came home from school, I ended up putting a band together and started touring all over the west coast,” she said.

Still, it wasn’t until a few years after college when Woys finally planted her feet in Nashville.

“You can go to a live show every day if you really wanted to. To just be around other musicians and other artist and it’s really inspiring and for me, it just make me want to be better and work harder. So, coming [to Nashville] was probably the best decision I could have made for my life and my future,” Woys added.

Find out more about Woys and listen to her music at Tiffanywoys.com.

Photo Credit: Kristin Barlowe