Thompson Square Releases ‘Masterpiece,’ Marking Their First Single in Three Years

Thompson Square, the duo made up of married couple Keifer and Shawna Thompson, first released their latest album, Masterpiece, last summer. The pair already thought their project was finished, until Keifer was inspired to write one final song, which became the record’s title track.

“We made this record independently, and it was completely finished,” Keifer told PopCulture.com. “I woke up one morning really early, as I do a lot, and I had the title in my head. I was like, ‘What does this mean?’ Finally I forced myself out of bed around 5:30 and went on the back porch and just started thinking about, what is my masterpiece? What is that? What’s the definition of that? Well, I think a masterpiece to me is the best thing that someone’s ever gonna do. The one thing you’ll never be able to outdo.”

Keifer quickly realized that the thing he was most proud of had nothing to do with fame or accolades, but rather being married to his wife, and having their son, Cooper, born in 2016.

“Even though we’ve won awards and had hits and stuff like that, being a father and having a son is definitely the best thing that I’ll ever do,” Keifer said. “I’ve been married to this woman for 20 years last month, so that’s another thing. So it was kind of an easy song to write because I had two masterpiece-type things in my life. I just wrote it down.”

Thompson Square might have initially released Masterpiece on their own, but it didn’t take long for another label, Reviver Records, to realize what a masterpiece the entire body of work was, signing the duo to their roster.

“It’s really cool because we did this album, and we sold it at our shows and it was an online streaming kind of situation,” Keifer recounted. “They heard the record and loved it, and so when we signed with them – which we didn’t know if we wanted another deal or not. This particular record deal, just with the people that’s involved, we were just like, ‘This is where we should go.’ We didn’t know if they were gonna say, ‘Hey we need to go back in the studio, make another record; we want to take the record you did and redo it.’

“And they were just like, ‘We wanna take this record that hasn’t been promoted properly and do it,’” he added. “And so ‘Masterpiece’ is the title track.”

