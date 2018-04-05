Thomas Rhett Shares Tour Update With Help From Daughter Willa Gray

Thomas Rhett‘s Life Changes Tour kicks off this week, and the country star reminded fans that he’s hitting the road with a little help from his oldest daughter, Willa Gray.

Can’t wait to see y’all this weekend! Even though according to Willa it won’t be any fun 😂 #lifechangestour2018 pic.twitter.com/aVmUuNjLpp — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) April 4, 2018

In a video shared to his social media accounts, Rhett sits with Willa as the pair recite the first group of cities Rhett will be traveling to, which includes Tulsa, Oklahoma on April 5, Lubbock, Texas on April 6 and Las Cruces, New Mexico on April 7.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rhett then asks his daughter to tell fans to come to the show, which she does, though when he asks her to say that it’s going to be fun, she screws up her face in thought before saying, “No.”

“Oh, it’s not going to be fun, don’t come,” her dad cracked.

In addition to Willa Gray, Rhett and wife Lauren Akins are also parents to daughter Ada James, who was born in August.

Rhett made sure to get plenty of family time in before hitting the road, with the family spending the Easter holiday together over the weekend.

To many fans’ delight, both Rhett and Akins shared photos of their holiday on social media, posting various outtakes of their attempt to get a family photo with their two daughters.

“Happy Easter from the Akins to y’all-here are some of the many photos we took in a parking lot after church trying to get ONE with us all looking at the camera,” Akins wrote on Instagram.

Judging by the pair’s posts, they did, indeed, take plenty of photos, as getting an infant and a 2-year-old to look at a camera at the same time is no small task.

Happy Easter! I hope everyone is having an amazing Sunday with their family and friends🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZH3IYX9Xrw — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) April 1, 2018

Rhett’s Life Changes tour will run through the fall and will feature opening acts Brett Young on all of his dates, with Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson and Jillian Jacqueline on various dates, and Midland joining him for the second leg.

“I was 20 years old, dying to get on tours,” Rhett recently recalled of his early years, with PopCulture.com, explaining how he chose his opening acts. “Toby Keith was my first tour, Brantley Gilbert, Luke Bryan, [Jason] Aldean, FGL all these people that really took a chance on me when I had barely a Top 30 hit on the radio. That’s not what I’m doing with someone like Brett Young. Brett Young is super established. But I love in the opening slot, giving people a chance that have never even played in an arena before and maybe this is their first legitimate tour schedule of Thursday, Friday, Saturday for a while.”

The tour is named after Rhett’s most recent album, several songs of which have earned various nominations at this year’s ACM Awards, which take place in Las Vegas on April 15. Rhett is nominated for Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Video of the Year for “Marry Me” and Vocal Event of the Year with Maren Morris for their duet “Craving You.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @laur_akins