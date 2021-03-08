Thomas Rhett Says Upcoming Double Album Is Some of His 'Best Work'

✖

Thomas Rhett announced last week that he will be releasing a double album, Country Again, in two parts this year, starting with Side A on April 30. Speaking to fans on his Instagram Story on Thursday, Rhett opened up about his upcoming project, sharing that he thinks it's some of the best work he's ever done.

"This is one of my favorite records I've ever gotten to make. I feel so centered as a person," he said. "A lot of these songs are written just kind of about the lessons I've learned over this decade and for sure in 2020." Country Again: Side A contains 11 songs all co-written by Rhett, including current single "What's Your Country Song" and "To The Guys That Date My Girls," which Rhett has previously performed live.

(Photo: The Valory Music Co.)

"I'm so excited. I really hope y'all enjoy this record," he told fans on his Story. "Thank you for inspiring me every day just to write better songs, to be a better singer, to be a better artist. I just can't wait for you to get your hands on the album because I do think it's some of the best work I've ever done."

On Friday, the 30-year-old released two new songs from the project, "Want It Again" and "Growing Up." "Country Again: Side A to me feels like coming home," Rhett shared in an Instagram post announcing the project. "These were the things 19 year old me wanted to be able to say, sing, and share with y'all but hadn't lived the life enough to do it yet. Today I am more centered and aware of what's important in life than I ever have been and I hope you hear & feel that in this music." See the full track list for Country Again: Side A below and pre-order the album here.

1. “Want It Again” | Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Miller, Josh Thompson

2. “Growing Up” | Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Miller, Josh Thompson

3. “What’s Your Country Song” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Parker Welling

4. “Where We Grew Up”* | Thomas Rhett, Luke Laird, Josh Miller

5. “Heaven Right Now” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson, Laura Veltz

6. “To The Guys That Date My Girls” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Will Bundy, Josh Thompson

7. “More Time Fishin’” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Will Bundy, Josh Thompson

8. “Country Again” | Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley

9. “Put It On Ice (featuring Hardy)”+ | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson

10. “Blame It On A Backroad” | Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley

11. “Ya Heard” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill