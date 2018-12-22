Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson Spread Christmas Cheer With Their Wives

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

That was definitely the case for Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson and their wives, Lauren Akins, Hayley Hubbard and Kailey Dickerson, who teamed up this week to travel around Nashville singing Christmas carols.

Thanks to Akins and Kailey, fans got a small peek at the group’s festive getups for the occasion, with Akins sharing a Boomerang of the couples dressed in their best classic caroling gear as their friend Alison Ryan posed in front of them dressed as a Christmas tree.

“The #CountryCarolers back to spread #christmascheer this holiday season, this time with a Christmas tree,” Akins wrote.

The tradition seems to be becoming an annual one for the group, as they also caroled last year, visiting various neighborhoods based on who had the most interesting Christmas lights.

“#CountryCarolers STRIKE AGAIN!!!!” Russell wrote alongside the same Boomerang posted on his Instagram page. “Love these human beings!!!!”

Kailey posted a photo from the night on her Instagram, with the group fully displaying their vintage ensembles, complete with top hats for the men and bonnets for the women.

“#CountryCarolers is my new favorite tradition!” she wrote. “And @thedryhouseali is my favorite lil Christmas tree.”

Each couple also celebrated the season with their own holiday party, with the Akins’ bash taking place in an airline hangar.

Akins posted a slideshow of photos from the occasion, with Rhett, Akins and their two daughters, 3-year-old Willa Gray and 1-year-old Ada James, posing with other family members in fully festive getups in front of a jet.

“Christmas party in the hangar with the fam,” she wrote, adding that Willa Gray “cried when she had to take off the Santa glasses and beard she loves him so much”

The Hubbards, meanwhile, celebrated with a Team Hubbard holiday party, with Tyler and Hayley getting some time in the photobooth with their daughter, Olivia, who will celebrate her second birthday on Dec. 23. Both Tyler and Hayley donned holiday glasses while Olivia wore sequined reindeer ears and carried a microphone.

“It truly takes a village!” Hayley wrote. “Had so much fun celebrating our Team Hubbard the other night.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kaileydickerson