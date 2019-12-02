Thomas Rhett Turned Down a Reality TV Show for His Family

More than once, Thomas Rhett has turned down the chance for his family to be part of a reality TV show, and Rhett says he will keep turning down those opportunities. The Georgia native is happy to share his life with his wife, Lauren Akins, and children, Willa Gray and Ada James, on social media, but refuses to make them the subject of anything on TV.

“Honestly we’ve been asked a bunch of times to do a reality show, but I just don’t think that’s something me and Lauren … I mean we give enough of ourselves, I think, on social media,” Rhett shared with his record label. “We pretty much open our home and our marriage to our fans in a way, where it’s like you see that the good, bad, the ugly. And I think a reality show might be too much.”

Rhett isn’t interested in sharing his family’s private life on TV, but he is interested in delving into a bit of acting, as long as he is portraying someone other than himself.

“This year will be the first time that I’m gonna try to start delving into a little bit more getting behind the camera,” revealed the singer. “And I don’t think I want to be like an ‘actor’ actor, but I think it would be pretty fun to be in a few scenes in a big movie or something like that.”

This isn’t the first time Rhett has expressed interest in going from behind the microphone to in front of a camera. The 29-year-old, who appeared in The Ranch with Ashton Kutcher, previously stated that he has been intrigued by acting for most of his life.

“Even from a young age, me and my sister used to write little skits and my dad would film us acting out these scenes,” Rhett admitted. “And I’ve always loved being behind the camera, but acting, that is not a joke. I’ve done a little bit of it here and there, like in music videos, and I’ve guested on The Ranch with Ashton Kutcher on Netflix.

“It’s easy to get into a room and try to pretend that you’re somebody else in a song, but when you’re trying to pretend like you’re somebody else and act it, that is a whole different ballgame,” he added. “But I would love to at least take some lessons and dive into it and see what the future held.”

Rhett and Akins will welcome their third child, also a girl, early next year. Rhett has yet to announce tour plans for 2020.

Photo Credit: Getty / Robyn Beck