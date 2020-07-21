Thomas Rhett Straps Baby Lennon in a Backpack to Calm Her Down in New Photo

✖

Thomas Rhett and his family are big fans of the outdoors, which means they have equipment to help every member make the most of any adventure. For their youngest daughter, Lennon Love, that means a baby backpack, which, according to Rhett, is also used for reasons other than hiking. In a new Instagram post on Monday, the "Life Changes" singer stood in his kitchen wearing a button down shirt and khaki shorts, his 5-month-old daughter Lennon on his back in a baby carrier, looking equal parts judgemental and concerned.

"Whatever calms them down," Rhett captioned the photo along with a laughing emoji. Rhett's followers clearly got a kick out of the situation too, and couldn't help but slightly troll the star. Russell Dickerson commented, "She looks STOKEDDD!!!" while songwriter Shane McAnally joked, "I feel like Lennon’s face is saying: 'Why is my Dad dressed like Dora the Explorer?'" One fan told Rhett, "you look like this is ur first day of high school..," and another wrote, "the look on her little face says it all."

Rhett and wife Lauren Akins' middle daughter, Ada James, previously occupied the baby backpack on family hiking trips, but she's since graduated from the carrier to painting her dad's toenails. "This is invigorating," Rhett captioned a recent video of the 2-year-old giving her dad a light pink pedicure.

Along with Lennon Love and Ada James, Rhett and Akins share 4-year-old daughter Willa Gray. "When you have kids during this time you definitely have to figure out new ways to allow them to have fun while also kind of exercising their brain," Rhett recently told his record label, explaining that one of his family's go-to activities is time outside.

"We’ve just been finding new ways to get outside," he shared. "We’ll go swing in the hammock, we’ll go walk in the woods, we’ll play in the pool, we’ll go to Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru. I mean honestly, walking to the mailbox has kind of been the highlight of our days, most days."

The 30-year-old was scheduled to be on the road this summer but is now able to spend more time at home with his girls due to the coronavirus pandemic. "To me, it’s been kind of a blessing in disguise to be able to hang out with them and get to learn them a little bit better," he explained, "because on the contrary I would be on the road, but now I get to be at home and wake up with ‘em, go to sleep with ‘em and just finding new ways to have fun with ‘em."