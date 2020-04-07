Thomas Rhett Shaved His Beard and Feels ’10 Years Younger’

Thomas Rhett has has a fairly consistent look since breaking into the country music scene, but the singer threw his fans for a loop this week when he debuted something new. On Monday, the “Beer Can’t Fix” singer shared an Instagram photo revealing that he had shaved his beard, joking that he felt much younger without his signature facial hair. “First time in 5 years I’ve shaved my beard off,” he captioned the fresh-faced selfie. “I immediately feel 10 years younger.”

“Well we’re all about to age 10 years from the stress of this so that’s a good start to combat it,” Lady Antebellum Charles Kelley joked in the comments, while his wife, Cassie, added, “I thought this was a college throwback! 30 is the new 20.” Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, hasn’t commented on her husband’s new look, though Rhett did share with fans that he has fashioned his facial hair into a mustache before going for the full shave.

The singer recently celebrated his 30th birthday in quarantine with his family, including Akins and their three daughters, and revealed during an appearance on Today that Akins managed to surprise him despite being stuck in the same house.

“My wife had a bunch of my best friends just pull up in our driveway,” Rhett said. “They leaned out the sunroof and said, ‘Happy Birthday!’ And then my parents and her parents came over but we sat six feet apart. It was so strange, but weirdly had a great time on my birthday. Ate a lot of cake.”

“I feel old,” he added. “If that makes any sense.”

He’s also stayed busy during quarantine by writing music via video chat with other writers and even released a new song, “Be a Light,” last week. The track features Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott and Christian singer Chris Tomlin and Rhett shared that he and his co-writers penned it last year.

“We wrote this a year ago, just based on where the world was kind of at,” he explained. “For me, it was kind of like, ‘What do you say?’ For me it was just, how to be a light in a dark place, how to spread light in a place that seems like you can’t. We wrote this song on the road… and when this all started happening, it felt like this is the perfect time to put a song like this out, it’s always been one of my favorites so I’m glad that it’s finally out there for people to hear.”

