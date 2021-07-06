Thomas Rhett Shares Photos From His Family's Fourth of July Celebration

✖

Thomas Rhett's family members are big fans of the Fourth of July, and the country stared shared a few photos from the group's 2021 celebration with fans on Instagram on Monday, July 5. Rhett, who has been nurturing his photography hobby over the past year, posted a slideshow that started with a snap of his and wife Lauren Akins' three daughters, Willa Graym 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 1, standing on the beach, holding hands as they looked out at the water.

All three girls were in matching red, white and blue dresses and all were wearing some sort of festive headband, which were put on better display in subsequent snaps. Akins made an appearance in a photo of herself taking a selfie with Lennon and another snap of the Live in Love author showing off some temporary tattoos, and Rhett also included a shot of some fireworks. "These are a little late but happy 4th!" he captioned the series. "Hope everyone had a blessed day."

Last year, the "Country Again" singer opened up to his record label about his family's love of the Fourth of July, sharing that his daughters are particular fans of getting dressed up. "My girls love to put red, white and blue face paint on. Lauren usually puts them in, like, an American flag ballerina outfit, and they love watching fireworks," he said. "They love grilling hot dogs and making s’mores, and we usually do it out at our farm with like 150 people." The singer added that he and his family "love to hang at Fourth of July and love getting to just celebrate that good American tradition."

Next year, Rhett and Akins will be celebrating the holiday as a family of six, as they're preparing to welcome their fourth daughter later this year. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Rhett discussed the biggest lessons he's learned since becoming a parent, revealing that figuring out how to go with the flow has been at the top of the list.

"I'm not a very organized person, but when I make a plan, I need to see the plan come out exactly how I planned it — and when you have three kids, that's just impossible," he said. "I could plan to go to the beach tomorrow and then someone will wake up with a stomach virus, and I have to be okay with that. The biggest way that I have grown is learning how to laugh through that stuff rather than get frustrated with it. That's been a huge change that took quite a bit of work, but man, things just don't frazzle me as much as they used to, and it's just such an easier way to live when you're not so concerned with the little stuff."