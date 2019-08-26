Thomas Rhett Gets Serious About Pursuing Acting Roles: ‘This Is Not a Joke’

Thomas Rhett loves being a singer-songwriter, but there is much more creatively that he wants to do. The 29-year-old, who has appeared in the hit series, The Ranch, opposite Ashton Kutcher, reveals he is serious about pursuing more acting roles in the future.

“Even from a young age, me and my sister used to write little skits and my dad would film us acting out these scenes,” Rhett shared with his record label. “And I’ve always loved being behind the camera, but acting, that is not a joke. I’ve done a little bit of it here and there, like in music videos, and I’ve guested on The Ranch with Ashton Kutcher on Netflix.

“It’s easy to get into a room and try to pretend that you’re somebody else in a song, but when you’re trying to pretend like you’re somebody else and act it, that is a whole different ballgame,” he added. “But I would love to at least take some lessons and dive into it and see what the future held.”

It’s Kutcher who has inspired Rhett to think beyond his music career, especially after getting to know the actor away from the TV show.

“I love Ashton Kutcher so much,” Rhett gushed to iHeartRadio. “Me and him have gotten to become pretty good friends over the last few years. We always joked about it. I was like, ‘Dude, have me on The Ranch.’ He’s like, ‘Can you act?’ I was like, ‘No, but just have me on there.’ I got to punch him. It was awesome.”

“Acting is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid,” he continued. “I’ve never taken a class. I don’t know much about it, but I think it would be really fun to have a super small role in a Netflix show or a movie or something like that. I hope that dream comes true one day.”

Rhett might be serious about wanting to act, but he would have to carve out time in his busy schedule. The father of two (with a third on the way) is on his Very Hot Summer Tour right now, where he fills every spare minute with writing songs.

“That’s all we do,” Rhett’s father, Rhett Akins said on The Bobby Bones Show, of Rhett’s need to always write songs. “We got writers scrambling to the bunks when T. R. walks off the bus to get 20 minutes sleep. We have a writer bus, so different writers come out every weekend. If you’re not on that bus by 9:30 in the morning, you might not be on that song that day. T.R.’s up, he’s already worked out, he’s working on a song … He writes all day, until about sound check.

“He goes, does sound check, comes back to the bus to see what we got going on,” Rhett remarked. “And then he plays his show, and he walks off the stage after he just played in front of 25,000 people, walks back on the writer bus, and goes, ‘Dude, we gotta write two tonight.’”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Slaven Vlasic