Thomas Rhett Reveals One of HIs Favorite Qualities in Wife Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins have been married for eight years, and while there are lots of things the couple loves about one another, Rhett shared one of his favorite qualities in his other half in an interview with his record label. The singer explained that Akins is one of the people he relies on the most when it comes to telling him how he performed during a show any given night, and she's always there to offer support when he feels like something didn't go as well as it could have.

"There are sometimes, those shows, where we both feel it, where I’m not on or like something happened in the show where it just ruined me for the rest of the night," he shared. "And I kinda like start to just close my eyes and sing songs and hope the rest of the show goes well, and those are the nights where Lauren goes, 'Honey, you can’t let those things get to you because most of the time people don’t know if your E string on your guitar was out of tune. Only you know that, and only you can get in your head on that stuff.'" He added that "It’s nice to have somebody to really kinda bring you back down to earth after a show."

There are also nights when Akins can't help but troll her husband, including one show when Rhett came off stage and Akins told him he sounded flat during "Die A Happy Man." "She said that as a joke because most of the time after a show I always look at her and I always go, 'What’dya think?'" Rhett recalled. "And like, that night, I knew that we killed it, like, it was just a good show. But I always wanna know her opinion, and she was like, 'Oh, you were kind of flat.' And then she started laughing. She was like, 'Honey, it was great.'"

Over the past year, Rhett hasn't been playing shows and has instead been at home with Akins and their three daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love, all of whom have very specific taste when it comes to music. "My girls, at this state, listen to nothing but the Disney+ channel," Rhett told his label. "And they’re all over the Moana soundtrack, the Mulan soundtrack. But they do you love country music, and so even when I turn the radio on, if it’s not my voice coming through the radio, then they tell me to change it and put one of my songs on, which definitely forces me to really dislike a lot of my songs before the record even comes out, because all they want to listen to is daddy’s music."