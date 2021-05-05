Thomas Rhett Reveals His Wife's Favorite Song on New Album 'Country Again: Side A’

✖

Thomas Rhett's new album, Country Again: Side A, was released last month, and the first half of the country star's planned double album features reflections on life, love and loss, many of which were inspired by Rhett's own experiences. Multiple songs reference Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins, and during a recent chat with reporters, Rhett revealed which of the album's 11 tracks is his wife's favorite.

"I would say besides that song, the first track on the record, 'Want It Again," was Lauren's favorite song on this record," he said. "She's always asked, she was like, 'Is that song ever going to be a single? Do you think you could make that be a single?' And I was like, 'I don't know. Time will just have to tell that.' No, she loves, loves, 'Want It Again.' That's her favorite one on this album." Written by Rhett with Jon Henderson, Josh Miller, Josh Thompson, Lynn Hutton and Matt Dragstream," "Want It Again" is told from the perspective of someone hoping that they'll get back together with an ex someday.

Akins is also a big fan of "Ya Heard," the album closer that finds Rhett thanking God for answering some of his biggest prayers over the last 10 years including marrying Akins, starting a family and building a successful music career. "I knew we had something special after we wrote this, and so I sent Lauren this demo," he recalled. "And for the first time ever Lauren said, 'Honey, I think you need to take this one to the studio,' and I was like, 'Wow. This is the first demo ever that you haven't wanted me to just to release the demo.' And I don't know. I love that song and I know Lauren loves that song because we can see such our lives... It's almost like a decade worth of prayer in three and a half minutes.

"Looking back at being young and getting married when I was 22, I mean, that's something that I actively was like, 'Gosh, if it's not her, who in the world is it going to be?'" Rhett continued. "Same with this career. I dreamed of having a career that I could sing and write songs for living, and I've always dreamed about having babies. And then I looked back at the last 10 years of my life, and I was like, 'Dang, you know, all of those prayers got answered just in its own time and in ways that I never could have imagined.' That one was really special for Lauren and I."