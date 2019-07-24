Thomas Rhett’s Reaction to Learning His Third Baby’s Gender Is Priceless

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins are expecting their third daughter, with the couple announcing the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday.

They made the announcement with matching posts of their family in swimsuits, with daughters Willa Grace, 3, and Ada James, 1, happily resting their hands on their mom’s stomach. In addition to the photos, Akins’ slideshow also included a video of the couple’s gender reveal, with the soon-to-be parents of three letting pink dust explode into the air as they held Willa Gray and Ada James in their arms.

While Akins is clearly overjoyed to be welcoming a third baby girl, Rhett takes a little longer to match his wife’s excitement, playfully hanging his head and throwing up his hand in a shrug as the dust colors the air.

Akins joked about her husband’s feelings in her caption, writing, “If you need TR you can find him in the camping section at REI buying dude things…….jk, he’s excited too.”

The Love One International treasurer also revealed that the couple’s third child would be arriving in early 2020 and that the family is “over the moon.”

“We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year,” she wrote. “Despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see video) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl!”

“Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister. Willa Gray prays for her every night (heart in a puddle every time) & she and Ada James love to touch my belly and talk to her-especially bc I’ve been showing since I was SEVEN weeks,” Akins continued. “So it feels like we have been hiding this secret for an ETERNITY. And I’d like to apologize to everyone I’ve canceled on, said no to or just been MIA, but for a second there I wasn’t sure if I was pregnant or just puked for a living. But she’s soooo worth it. We are SO excited!”

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings,” Rhett joked in the caption of his own post. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

