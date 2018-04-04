Thomas Rhett Hopes Life Changes Tour Gives Opening Acts Career Platform

Thomas Rhett will kick off his Life Changes Tour kicks off on Thursday, April 5, in Tulsa, Okla. Rhett invited Brett Young, Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson and Jillian Jacqueline to serve as his opening acts, giving the rising stars the same opportunity he was given when he was starting his career.

“I was 20 years old, dying to get on tours,” Rhett reflected to PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “Toby Keith was my first tour, Brantley Gilbert, Luke Bryan, Aldean, FGL all these people that really took a chance on me when I had barely a Top 30 hit on the radio. That’s not what I’m doing with someone like Brett Young. Brett Young is super established. But I love in the opening slot, giving people a chance that have never even played in an arena before and maybe this is their first legitimate tour schedule of Thursday, Friday, Saturday for a while.”

Not only does the “Marry Me” singer want to give newer artists their time to shine, but he also looks for people he enjoys spending time with as well.

“I just love bringing people on the road that I feel like we’d be good friends first of all,” added Rhett. “And second of all, I’m just really digging their music, so Russell Dickerson is one of my best friends and just had his first No. 1. Carly Pearce, fellow label mate, sweet girl, just had a big, big hit. Jillian Jacqueline – a lot of really great people that I think are about to start driving, and I hope that I can be somewhat of a platform for them to play in front of fans and gain some new fans.”

Young will open for Rhett on all dates, with the other opening acts rotating on the tour, and Midland joining Rhett for the second leg. With Young and Rhett spending so much time together, Rhett is looking forward to writing with Young while they cross the country.

“I would like a Brett Young hit,” said Rhett. “That would be awesome.”

Rhett shared a humorous infomercial-style video on his Facebook page earlier this week, inviting fans to purchase tickets.

Fall “Life Changes Tour 2018” with @MidlandOfficial and @BrettYoungMusic ON SALE Friday 4/6. Visit https://t.co/e8bZktau1j or the Home Team app for dates and details!! pic.twitter.com/elczdUWi1r — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) April 2, 2018

“There’s going to be music.There’s going to be merch. Merch is tight. There’s even going to be a few laughs,” he said, as two guys douse each other with silly string.

Dates for all of Rhett’s upcoming shows can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/ThomasRhettAkins