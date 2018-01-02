Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Celebrate the New Year With a Vacation

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins had quite a memorable 2017, with the pair adopting 2-year-old daughter Willa Gray from Uganda in May and welcoming biological daughter Ada James in August. In addition, Rhett had a big year career-wise as well, releasing his album, Life Changes, and headlining a tour.

To close out 2017, the couple and a group of friends headed to colder weather, taking a ski vacation to Telluride, Colorado.

Over the weekend, Rhett shared a photo of the group out on the slopes, with everyone bundled up against the cold as they hit the trails with mountains and a clear blue sky behind them.

“Some of the crew on the slope today,” he wrote, adding a champagne bottle emoji for good measure.

Akins also posted her own photo to ring in 2018, sharing a shot of herself and Rhett sitting at a table together outside, enjoying a drink in front of snow-covered mountains.

“Hello 2018,” she wrote.

Ahead of the new year, Akins shared an Instagram collage of nine photos from 2017, all of which feature Rhett, Willa Gray, Ada James and the family’s two dogs, Kona and Cash.

The snaps include Rhett and Akins with Willa Gray, Willa Gray and Ada James sharing a sisterly bonding moment, and several close-ups of Ada James’ adorable face.

“They were the best part of my 2017,” Akins wrote.

