Thomas Rhett’s Wife, Lauren Akins, Shows off Daughters’ Matching Halloween Pajamas

It’s not quite Halloween, but Thomas Rhett‘s wife, Lauren Akins, is already in the Halloween spirit! Akins, who admitted she started prepping for fall in the middle of the summer heat, just showed off a photo of her two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, in their adorable matching pumpkin pajamas.

Akins captioned the photo with just pumpkin and black heart emojis, with Hayley Hubbard, wife of Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard, posting, “Sweetest little pumpkins.”

Earlier this month, Akins shared a photo of Willa Gray and Ada James, eating Halloween cupcakes they decorated, with their dog, Cash, in the background.

“They decorated these Halloween cupcakes all by themselves … ” the proud mom boasted, “and Cash buddy is just waiting for something sweet to fall.”

Rhett and Akins are moving into a new house, while getting ready for the arrival of their third daughter early next year, but Rhett is already looking forward to even more children to help celebrate holidays and special occasions.

“These last couple months have been insane, like, all over the place,” Rhett said, via ABC News. “It is very stressful I feel like to travel with your kids and still know that you’re waking up at six and you’re also playing a show at night. So in that aspect, I’m going, ‘I love my two kids and I’m kind of content.’”

Still, deep down Rhett knows he wants large family gatherings for all of the special occasions.

“If we stopped having kids now, I know I’d wake up at 45 and go, ‘We should have had five more,’” he added. “Because I really do want to be able to sit at a Thanksgiving or Christmas table with the most gigantic family on the planet.”

For now, Rhett is getting used to the idea of three children, while working on his soaring music career. The Georgia native is nominated for two CMA Awards this year: for Album of the Year (for his latest Center Point Road), and Male Vocalist of the Year.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz