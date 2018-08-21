Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Head to Italy for Romantic Getaway

Thomas Rhett has had a pretty busy year — the singer headlined his own Life Changes Tour before joining Kenny Chesney on the star’s Trip Around the Sun Tour — so it’s safe to say Rhett deserves a bit of downtime.

The singer is now taking just that with wife Lauren Akins, as the pair recently jetted off to Italy for a romantic getaway, sharing a selection of snaps from their trip on social media.

Akins kicked things off with a selfie with her husband, with the snap finding the duo smiling at night in front of a picturesque town with Mt. Vesuvius in the distance.

“Selfie with Mt. Vesuvius,” the mom of two wrote.

She followed that with a daytime selfie on Tuesday, with the pair heading out for some fun in the sun. Both Rhett and Akins opted for sunglasses in the bright Italian light as they posed in front of the water. Akins captioned the shot with a sun and heart emojis.

Rhett has only posted one photo from the trip so far, a shot of Akins standing in front of a balcony, a wineglass in her hand as she gazes at the water in front of her, which is peppered with sailboats.

The “Life Changes” singer captioned the photo with a simple Italian flag emoji.

He’s also been updating fans on his Instagram Story, sharing that he and his wife have been enjoying plenty of pizza on their trip and offering a close-up view of some of the yachts anchored in the water near the couple’s hotel.

While the couple hasn’t revealed whether their two daughters joined them on their Italian getaway, the pair recently celebrated their baby girl Ada James’ first birthday with a Coco-themed party.

Rhett and Akins are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Willa Gray, who they adopted from Uganda last spring.

“The word ‘adopted’ doesn’t even make sense in my head anymore really,” Rhett recently told People. “I know that it happened and I remember it very vividly, but it kind of feels like she has just always been here. Even though Willa Gray comes from [a] whole different part of the world, she’s ours and it feels like she never wasn’t.”

The 28-year-old added that he wants to raise his girls to be proud of where they’re from.

“I hope that we can raise both of our children to be super proud of who they are and where they come from — and that they know me and Lauren love them beyond anything else that exists in this world,” he said. “I hope we can just raise good, kind kids.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @laur_akins