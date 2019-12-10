Thomas Rhett Reveals Lauren Akins Always Insists on a Real Christmas Tree

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are the proud parents of daughters Willa Gray and Ada James, with a third daughter on the way. Rhett’s girls might be a little too young to fully appreciate holiday traditions, but the “Remember You Young” singer says one they will likely always continue is picking out a real –– not fake –– Christmas tree, per Akins wishes.

“I think a lot of them are gonna be stemmed on traditions that we grew up having, like, whether it’s opening one gift on Christmas Eve or always getting new ornaments for the Christmas tree,” Rhett shared with his record label, speaking about creating holiday traditions. “Or, making sure the Christmas tree is always real is something that Lauren is dead set on. I wish we could get a fake one but we’re gonna get a real one for forever probably.”

Aside from the tree, Rhett looks forward to creating other holiday memories that his growing family can relive year after year.

“We’ve kind of come up with our own, just like we always watch The Santa Clause at least a thousand times before Christmas actually gets there, and we still kind of celebrate Christmas five or six days after Christmas, as well, because we’re not ready for it to end. We always decorate our house, and we love Christmas. It’s our favorite time of the year, and as our kids get older, hopefully they can help us make some new traditions.”

Rhett recently earned praise from Akins for handling many of the holiday duties while she battles pregnancy sickness.

“Just a little grateful post for my husband of the year because I’m still sick at almost 32 weeks (although not as bad as it was PTL) and it’s getting a LOT harder to move around these days,” Akins wrote on Instagram. “Plus I’m not wanting to miss out on any of [the most wonderful time of the year] and Thomas Rhett has basically been Santa’s elf, cooking, doing baths and the girls’ bedtimes and still making time to take me on a date –– even if we skipped out on the movie and just went to bed instead [mom and dad life].

“Thank you for loving our little growing family so well honey. We LOVE you … also only 17 days til Christmas and I’m still over here dreaming of Canyonlands National Park,” she added, referencing where their photo was taken.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz