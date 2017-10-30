Thomas Rhett and Wife Celebrate Daughter Willa Gray’s Second Birthday

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are officially the parents of a two-year-old!

The couple’s eldest daughter, Willa Gray, turns two this week, and the family celebrated with a truly magical birthday party over the weekend.

The unicorn-themed bash was complete with a “Happy Birthday” banner, face paint, candy and of course, a unicorn cake.

I can’t believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week!! Time goes by so fast. This was a unicorn themed party and I can see Willa wanting a horse in the near future. 🦄 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Rhett shared a snap of the bash on Instagram, posting a photo of himself, Akins and Willa posing together amidst the colorful decorations.

“I can’t believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week!!” the singer wrote. ” Time goes by so fast. This was a unicorn themed party and I can see Willa wanting a horse in the near future.”

Rhett and Akins adopted Willa from Uganda, bringing her home this past spring. The couple also welcomed daughter Ada James in August.

The adorable family also took a recent trip to the pumpkin patch, getting their daughters into the fall spirit.

👻🎃💛 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

