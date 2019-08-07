Thomas Rhett Launches New Swimwear Line With Chubbies

Thomas Rhett is getting into the fashion business! The singer just announced the launch of his own Rhettro swimwear line with Chubbies, a line of retro-inspired swim clothes for the entire family.

“How cool is it that I got to design a collection with a brand my whole family wears in real life,” Rhett said in a statement. “I am a huge fan of Chubbies – they speak to my lifestyle on the road of warm weather, summer and fun. I am really loving what we put together.”

“Thomas Rhett x Chubbies is a collaboration that has been months in the making and we couldn’t be more excited. Our brands stand for the same ideal – that of creating products or content that gives our audience a dose of that Friday at 5 p.m. feeling,” continued Tom Montgomery, Founder and Chief Digital Officer at Chubbies. “This collection represents that weekend kickoff for all families out there, with a style for every member of the household.”

Rhett chose the items for Rhettro by thinking about his wife, Lauren Akins, and daughters Willa Gray and Ada James.

“The designs and styles are the ones I would (and do) wear myself, and the family swim line is is exactly the vibe my family wears,” Rhett told Esquire. “I can’t wait to see them on our friends and family and, of course, the fans.”

Rhett joked about the launch of Rhettro with a humorous video he shared on social media.

“For those of you who don’t know me, my name is Thomas Rhett, and I dabble in music from time to time,” Rhett teased. “But mostly I’m known for being an international fashion design mogul, but we’ll get into that later. To me, making music is about making sure every man, woman and child in that audience has the time of their lives, and gets to take a little break from the daily grind.

“That’s why I partnered with weekend revolutionaries over at Chubbies,” he continued. “With their help I’ve designed a clothing line dedicated to that same feeling, where we transition from the grind to the good life.”

The affordable Rhettro collection includes a one-piece girl’s and women’s swimsuit, and swim trunks for boys and men, starting at just $49.50. More information can be found at the official website.

