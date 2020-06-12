Thomas Rhett Jokes His House Is a 'Chaotic Mess'

✖

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins welcomed their third child, daughter Lennon Love, in February, and the new arrival joined big sisters Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2. That means the Akins house is a busy place to be, and in a new interview with Cody Alan, Rhett lovingly referred to it as a "chaotic mess." "It's crazy, man," he said. "Before we were on lockdown, it was just like, 'Let's put the girls in the car and take them to Chick-fil-A and let them play, play on the slide, and get a milkshake.' We have had to be way more creative during this time."

"I think me and Lauren have learned that our life is chaos right now, and it's just a season," Rhett continued with a laugh. "But, it's been really cool being home with them. I mean, right now, I would be getting ready to get on a bus to go play our first show, which is really sad that we aren't doing that. At the same time, I get to be home with my girls and get to watch them grow and get to watch them do things for the first time that I would have missed." Last month, Rhett postponed his Center Point Road Tour to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic shortly before the tour was to begin in late May.

"Hometeam, it has been a wild few months. I pray each and every one of you are well," Rhett said in a statement on social media at the time. "I hope that those who can be are safely at home with their families, and to those of you who are on the front lines - our health care workers, our delivery drivers, grocery store workers and everyone else working in our communities - thank you for keeping our country going during this time." The 30-year-old promised to "keep writing songs and making music, hoping to hear your voices singing back to me next year louder than ever."

He's made good on that promise, recently telling his record label that he's written almost 40 songs while in quarantine. "During quarantine, I mean it’s been 60 something days, I’d probably say I’ve written 35 to 40 songs," he shared. "I just feel like any kind of change in life can spark a new idea, and especially the same for your co-writers, because they’re going through the same stuff too So, there’s definitely no shortage of ideas during this time and I do feel very creative." The father of three has debuted several of those songs on his Instagram and has hinted the a couple are being recorded, so fans might hear an official version sooner rather than later. Rhett's last album was 2019's Center Point Road, but at the pace he's moving, there's sure to be another on the way in no time.