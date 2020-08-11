Thomas Rhett Says 'It's Going to Be Really Tough' for Him to Start Touring Again

✖

Thomas Rhett has been able to spend plenty of time with his three daughters while he's off the road due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the singer will eventually head back out on tour when it's okay to do so. When that happens, Rhett admitted that it's not going to be easy for him to leave his kids.

"I think when next summer rolls around and we get back on the road it’s going to be really tough to leave," he told CMT's Cody Alan. "I think my kids got so used to me being dad on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and not on the weekends and so now that I’m here 24/7 during the week they’re gonna be like, 'What? You work? You have a job?' and so it’ll be different." Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, welcomed daughter Lennon Love in February, and they are also parents to Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Aug 6, 2020 at 3:10pm PDT

"They'll be so much older then that it will be so fun to take them on the road," he added. "I think they'll just appreciate it that much more."

Rhett's girls are noted Disney lovers, which means the father of three has been enjoying plenty of movie nights during his time at home. "I've seen Frozen 2, not exaggerating, probably 350 times since February," he said. "I like the movie now, I've seen it so much." Rhett recently told his record label that some of the family's other quarantine activities include spending plenty of time outdoors and plenty of time in the drive-through line at Chick-fil-A.

"We’ve just been finding new ways to get outside," he shared. "We’ll go swing in the hammock, we’ll go walk in the woods, we’ll play in the pool, we’ll go to Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru. I mean honestly, walking to the mailbox has kind of been the highlight of our days, most days."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Aug 4, 2020 at 4:43pm PDT

The Akins family has also taken multiple vacations, including a trip to the beach in Florida as well as a trip to the mountains in Colorado, where Rhett hooked himself while fishing. "The day started great! Then I hooked myself in the back of the leg," he captioned a series of photos on Instagram last week. "Had to push it out the other side, cut the barb off then pull it back through!" "Lollll U WOULD!" Russell Dickerson declared in the comments, while Diplo dubbed Rhett "Country music Bear grills."