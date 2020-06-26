Christian artist Chris Tomlin is getting an assist from some other famous faces on his upcoming album, Chris Tomlin & Friends, with the first release from the project arriving on Friday. Titled "Thank You Lord," the song is a collaboration between Tomlin, Thomas Rhett and Florida Georgia Line that's just what it sounds like — an upbeat "thank-you" to God for the blessings in life.

"For my mama, for my friends, for your love that never ends / for the songs that make us dance on this old dirt floor," the chorus reads. "For my babies, for my girl, for the way they changed my world / Waking up today, I just gotta say, thank you Lord." Sharing the song on Instagram, Rhett wrote, "This was so much fun to work on and be a part of. Hope this brings you some joy today!" Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard used his Instagram Story to write that he "couldn't be more proud of this project and humbled to be a part of it."

Chris Tomlin & Friends will also feature Lady A, Brett Young, RaeLynn, Chris Lane, Russell Dickerson, Blessing and NEEDTOBREATHE’s Bear Rinehart, and the album will be released on July 31. Tomlin's collaboration with Lady A, "Who You Are to Me," was also released on Friday. The album was executive produced by Hubbard and bandmate Brian Kelley, who connected with Tomlin after Hubbard met him at the gym by chance last year. "This entire project came about organically," Tomlin told Billboard. "As I continued to write with BK and Tyler, more artists expressed their interest in being a part of what was happening and fairly quickly we had a full project on our hands. This truly is a project that was not put together by managers and labels, but by friends."

All of the artists Tomlin worked with are devoted to their faith, and he explained that each of their individual beliefs and messages brought something different to the project. "Everyone bringing their own unique experiences and talents to the table is what made the songs and their message so relatable and powerful," Tomlin said. "One of my personal hopes for this album is to take a step towards bridging Christian music and all other genres. I believe themes about faith and God are relevant and needed regardless of the style of music or streaming platform genre classification... For me this record is a step towards breaking down the walls of the Christian genre and allowing the music to be accessible to a wider audience."