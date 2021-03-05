Thomas Rhett Announces Part 1 of Upcoming Double Album 'Country Again'

✖

Thomas Rhett surprised fans on Friday, March 5 with the news that he will be releasing a double album this year, starting with part one, Country Again: Side A, on April 30. Fans who pre-order the album will instantly receive two new songs, "Want It Again" and "Growing Up." Country Again: Side B will follow later this year.

"Country Again: Side A is everything I wanted to say when I was 19 years old, but hadn’t lived enough to know how to say any of those things yet," the 30-year-old shared. "It’s about the crazy journey that took me out into the world over the last ten years and ultimately brought me back home, more centered and content than ever, with a deep understanding for what’s important in life. I’ve had a blast sharing some of these songs in their acoustic form during quarantine and am blown away by the reaction the fans have already shown."

Rhett co-wrote every song on the album, which is described as "a musical and thematic return to his roots." "How else do you slow down unless you’re forced to?" he said. "For the first time, I had to look at myself and say ‘Who am I? Who is Thomas Rhett without a microphone or a guitar or a stage?’ I had to really dig deep and figure it out. So in many ways, 2020 was a big ol’ reality check, a complete reset. And when I finally settled into myself and my family, and started to work again, it completely influenced all of my songwriting."

Rhett wrote a huge amount of new music over the past year, telling his record label that he wrote over 30 songs in the first months of quarantine. "I wrote a ton of songs during quarantine, I think because I had so much time on my hands," he recalled. "And as I finally started to slow down a little bit and just kind of understand this is what 2020 is gonna be like, I found myself being in a very creative space, and also found that a lot of the writers in Nashville were in a creative space, too. I mean, I feel like we wrote 30, 40 songs just during quarantine. And I just felt like titles just kept coming to my head and I felt very creative in the beginning." See the full track list for Country Again: Side A below and pre-order the album here.

1. “Want It Again” | Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Miller, Josh Thompson

2. “Growing Up” | Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Miller, Josh Thompson

3. “What’s Your Country Song” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Parker Welling

4. “Where We Grew Up”* | Thomas Rhett, Luke Laird, Josh Miller

5. “Heaven Right Now” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson, Laura Veltz

6. “To The Guys That Date My Girls” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Will Bundy, Josh Thompson

7. “More Time Fishin’” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Will Bundy, Josh Thompson

8. “Country Again” | Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley

9. “Put It On Ice (featuring Hardy)”+ | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson

10. “Blame It On A Backroad” | Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley

11. “Ya Heard” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill