Thomas Rhett’s Daughters Star in New ‘Remember You Young’ Video

Thomas Rhett‘s current single, “Remember You Young,” contains a verse dedicated to his daughters, and it’s only fitting that the singer decided to use home videos of his girls for a brand-new video for the song, which was released on Monday, Nov. 11 and is comprised of home videos.

Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, share daughters Willa Gray, 3, and Ada James, 2, and the video chronicles the girls growing up together, from Ada James as a tiny baby and her big sister looking on to the two toddlers happily playing with their dad on a boat. The video also includes clips of Willa Gray skiing, the girls on the beach with their mom, Rhett giving his daughters a piggy-back ride, Ada James in a mop bucket, the two sisters putting on lipstick, dressed up in princess gowns, baking together and more.

At times, the song’s volume dims to allow the video to take center stage, including during a video of Willa Gray reading Goodnight Moon to her baby sister and a clip of Ada James laughing.

The official music video for the track was released in September and is a continuation of the storyline from Rhett’s previous video for his song “Marry Me.” “Remember You Young” is the second single from Rhett’s fourth studio album, Center Point Road, which was released in May.

Rhett and Akins will add another member to their family in February when Akins gives birth to the couple’s third daughter. Earlier this month, the family celebrated Akins’ 30th birthday with a trip to Moab, Utah, where they explored the state’s scenic mesas with 53 of Akins’ friends and family members.

“Honey you are 30!! What an amazing way to spend your birthday in Moab with all of our friends and family,” Rhett shared in his birthday post to his wife, which was a video of the group singing “Happy Birthday” to Akins. “You are the most amazing human I know inside and out. You inspire me to be a better husband and dad every single day! I love you so much!”

“Love you honey you’re so sweet,” Akins replied in the comments. “thank you so much. That was hands down one of the best trips we’ve ever had. can’t wait to go back.”

