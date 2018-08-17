Thomas Rhett’s Daughter Ada James Celebrates First Birthday With ‘Coco’-Themed Party

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins‘ daughter Ada James turned one year old on Aug. 12, and the toddler has since celebrated her birthday with a colorful bash themed after the Disney Pixar movie Coco.

Both of Ada James’ parents shared photos of the party on their Instagram accounts, with Rhett posting a snap of his daughter having just gotten into her birthday cake.

“Insert caption,” he offered to his followers along with a laughing emoji.

Akins posted a slideshow of photos chronicling the day, making it clear that Ada James, who was decked out in a sparkling party hat and a onesie that read “one,” really enjoyed her cake.

“Our girl’s first birthday party,” Akins captioned the images. “Coco themed because she is MORE than obsessed with Coco! We brought her outside after we finished the decorations and she got soooo excited it was precious and she got into her cake like a CHAMP-that’s my girl”

Big sister Willa Gray also got in on the action, helping her sibling blow out her candles.

Akins added that her daughters received a joint present from a group of special people in their life.

“Some of the best men in her and Willa Gray’s life built their first swing set (it only took 10 hours…not kidding),” she wrote. “And now we swing on it ALL DAY LONG, it’s so fun:) We had the BEST day celebrating our Ada James girl.”

Rhett and Akins adopted Willa Gray from Uganda last year, and the “Life Changes” singer told PEOPLE that his older daughter fits right in down South, where the family lives.

“You don’t have to be from the South to be in the country,” he explained. “There is honestly more country in the world than there is city.”

Willa Gray was born in Masindi, Uganda, and Rhett explained that the culture there is similar to his own upbringing in the South.

“In Uganda, family and religion are super important and music is gigantic,” he noted. “If I just pick up a guitar, Willa starts dancing. It’s in her blood.

Rhett and Akins are raising their girls with that country sensibility, with Rhett sharing that his daughters love spending time outside.

“Willa Gray and Ada are outside children,” he said. “There really is something special when you connect your kids with nature. It teaches them a sense of just how big the world is and how beautiful the world is.”

