Thomas Rhett Challenges Bruno Mars, Luke Combs in Dance or Donate Challenge

Thomas Rhett is joining plenty of other celebrities, including Kelly Clarkson, in the Dance or Donate Challenge. Rhett did his 30 seconds of dance during a recent tour stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, tagging a few of his famous friends to join him in raising money for cancer research.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jul 13, 2019 at 12:46pm PDT

“So there is this awesome cause going around, called the Dance or Donate Challenge,” Rhett shared from stage. “Has anyone heard of this? Where people are challenged to dance and also donate money for the United Cancer Fund. And on the TODAY Show yesterday, I was challenged by my good friend, Hoda [Kotb]. Anyone Hoda fans in the house?

“I’m going to honor that challenge right now in Pittsburgh, with 20,000 of my friends watching,” he continued. “I’m gonna dance, but I’m gonna challenge three people. I’m going to challenge Bruno Mars, Charlie Puth and Luke Combs. That’s who I’m going to challenge.

“So in this next bit, I’m going to dance,” continued the singer. “It would be amazing if you would dance, because you’re probably going to end up on the TODAY Show. We got a deal?”

Rhett then showed off some impressive dance moves, keeping his back to the crowd so he could face the camera. Rhett also commented about the challenge in his caption on his Instagram post.

“Shout out to [Hoda Kotb] & [TODAY Show] for nominating me for the [dance or donate] challenge,” Rhett wrote. “We donated and last night we danced with 20,000 in Pittsburgh to raise awareness for [United Cancer Front] [raised hands emoji] throwing this one to [Bruno Mars], [Charlie Puth], & [Luke Combs]. Visit danceordonate.org to learn more and swipe to see the moves.”

Kotb, who just welcomed her second child, Hope Catherine, in April, originally accepted the Dance or Donate Challenge from Lilly Tartikoff, who also challenged Clarkson. In her challenge, Kotb reached out to Rhett, Jennifer Lopez and her TODAY co-host, Savannah Guthrie.

“It’s all about fighting cancer, so I’m going to dedicate this one to little Leah Still, who battled cancer and won, and is thriving right now,” Kotb said before doing her own dance moves by dancing to “Old Town Road.” “Okay, my three challengers are, number one, Guthrie. Savannah Guthrie, you. Jennifer Lopez, you’re challenged, and Thomas Rhett.”

Visit DanceorDonate.org for more information.

