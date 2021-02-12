Thomas Rhett Celebrates Daughter Lennon Love's 1st Birthday: 'I Pray Love, Joy and Peace Over You'

✖

Thomas Rhett's youngest daughter, Lennon Love, turned 1 year old this week, receiving a birthday shoutout from both of her parents on Instagram. The "What's Your Country Song?" singer used his page to share a photo of the 1-year-old in a candy cane-printed pair of pajamas, a hat on her head as she looked at something off-camera.

"Happy birthday Lenny Lou!" Rhett wrote in his caption. "I pray love, joy and peace over you. You are beautiful, unique and full of life. You are funny, sweet and truly one of a kind. Anyway, I just wanted to say, happy first birthday. I love you." Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins, posted her message one day later, sharing a series of photos of Lennon as well as multiple snaps from her birthday party, which took place at the family's home and had a rainbow theme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins)

"My precious, littlest Love!! You are 1 (yesterday, oops-I was too busy celebrating you to post)!" the Live in Love author captioned her slideshow. "Your little personality is already bigger than most adults I am fairly certain, laughing is my favorite thing to do with you-other than kissing your lips, and I know without a doubt that I am the luckiest mama in the world that God made you mine. AND right before the holiday of LOVE! You and your sweet, stubborn, cautious and joyful heart are completely adored by us. Happy Birthday LeLo girl!! Life with you makes my heart beat with such JOY. I love you my little Lennon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins)

An additional post was a family photo from the party featuring Rhett, Akins, Lennon and her big sisters Willa Gray and Ada James all making the same funny face. Akins captioned the snap, "How we feel about our girl turning 1."

After Lennon was born in 2020, Rhett told his record label that his wife was the one who led the choice for their two older daughters' names, so when she said he could pick Lennon's name, he instantly knew which direction he wanted to go in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins)

"Lennon came from John Lennon, from The Beatles," the 30-year-old shared. "I knew I wanted some sort of musical name for our third child, and me and Lauren both loved the name Lennon." As for Lennon's middle name, Rhett revealed that he and Akins were going to go with Louise, but the new choice was made due to their daughter's Feb. 10 birth. "In the hospital one of her friends texted her," he recalled. "She was like, 'Hey, since it's Valentine’s Day, maybe you should name her Lennon Love.' And it kind of started as a joke but kinda became cemented. That’s what we kind of decided in the hospital."