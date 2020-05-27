Thomas Rhett Calls Wife Lauren Akins 'My Hero' After Baby Lennon Spits Up on Mom
Lauren Akins knows all about that mom life, and her husband Thomas Rhett shared an appreciation post for his wife on Tuesday featuring Akins, the couple's youngest daughter, Lennon, and a whole lot of spit-up. Rhett posted a snap of Akins standing in their kitchen holding 3-month-old Lennon at her side, the sweatpants and t-shirt she was wearing covered in spit-up and a towel slung over her shoulder. The couple's oldest daughter, 4-year-old Willa Gray, was also slightly in the frame, standing next to her mom wearing pajamas.
View this post on Instagram
"[Lauren Akins] you are my hero," Rhett's caption read. The post got plenty of likes from several of Rhett's famous friends including Russell Dickerson, who is preparing to become a dad for the first time himself and wrote, "OHHH MUH GUH! Welp. That’s what I got to look forward too." Rhett shared his own run-in with his baby girl's spit-up in March, posting a photo of himself shirtless, holding Lennon over his shoulder as she dribbled down his back. "Everything's fine," he joked with a crying laughing emoji.
View this post on Instagram
"You know what's funny, is someone asked me that the other day, they go, 'Do you ever wear a shirt?'" he told Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show after posting the photo. "When I'm home, the answer is not most of the time. Because I guess when I work out at the house I don't work out with a shirt on and then I don't shower until, you know, seven o'clock at night and I just kind of leave the shirt off. But especially when I'm holding the baby, there's no point ruining, you know, eight shirts during the day. I think my wife changes about 17 times just from spit-up." Over the weekend, Akins shared a sweet snap with all three of her daughters, including 2-year-old Ada James, taken at a moment her t-shirt was clean. "movie night with my besties," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram