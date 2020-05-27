Thomas Rhett Calls Wife Lauren Akins 'My Hero' After Baby Lennon Spits Up on Mom

✖

Lauren Akins knows all about that mom life, and her husband Thomas Rhett shared an appreciation post for his wife on Tuesday featuring Akins, the couple's youngest daughter, Lennon, and a whole lot of spit-up. Rhett posted a snap of Akins standing in their kitchen holding 3-month-old Lennon at her side, the sweatpants and t-shirt she was wearing covered in spit-up and a towel slung over her shoulder. The couple's oldest daughter, 4-year-old Willa Gray, was also slightly in the frame, standing next to her mom wearing pajamas.

"[Lauren Akins] you are my hero," Rhett's caption read. The post got plenty of likes from several of Rhett's famous friends including Russell Dickerson, who is preparing to become a dad for the first time himself and wrote, "OHHH MUH GUH! Welp. That’s what I got to look forward too." Rhett shared his own run-in with his baby girl's spit-up in March, posting a photo of himself shirtless, holding Lennon over his shoulder as she dribbled down his back. "Everything's fine," he joked with a crying laughing emoji.

"You know what's funny, is someone asked me that the other day, they go, 'Do you ever wear a shirt?'" he told Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show after posting the photo. "When I'm home, the answer is not most of the time. Because I guess when I work out at the house I don't work out with a shirt on and then I don't shower until, you know, seven o'clock at night and I just kind of leave the shirt off. But especially when I'm holding the baby, there's no point ruining, you know, eight shirts during the day. I think my wife changes about 17 times just from spit-up." Over the weekend, Akins shared a sweet snap with all three of her daughters, including 2-year-old Ada James, taken at a moment her t-shirt was clean. "movie night with my besties," she wrote.