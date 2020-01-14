‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Signs Recording Contract With Universal Music Group

Chrissy Metz is going from in front of a camera to behind a microphone! The This Is Us actress just signed a recording contract with Universal Music Group, and will likely soon begin working on a new album. Metz is certainly no stranger to country music. The 39-year-old previously sang “I’m Standing With You” with Carrie Underwood at the ACM Awards, and more recently sang “Even Though I’m Leaving” at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony.

“To say I am excited to fulfill a lifelong dream is an understatement,” Metz said in a statement. “Music has always been my first love and to be working alongside Cindy and the incomparable team at UMG is truly a gift!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Chrissy Metz is simply tapped into America’s emotional conscience,” added Cindy Mabe, President, Universal Music Group Nashville. “Music was her first love and no matter if she is singing, acting, writing or just being, she’s always real, powerful and fully connected with her audience. I can’t wait to put her musical story into the world and I’m so inspired to bring her into the Universal Music Group Nashville family.”

It’s a big day for Metz. She also found out “I’m Standing With You,” written by hit tunesmith Diane Warren was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song. The song is from the 2019 film, Breakthrough, starring Metz, Josh Lucas and Topher Grace.

“Congratulations, [Diane Warren] your 11th Oscar Nomination for Best Song!,” Metz posted on social media. “Thank you, [producer Devon Franklin] or putting us together and making dreams come true! And a HUGE thank you to [The Academy] for this incredible honor!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrissy Metz (@chrissymetz) on Jan 13, 2020 at 5:59am PST

Metz previously hinted she was working on a record, although she didn’t reveal if she had signed with a record label at the time.

“I have been writing for the past year. Whenever I have time I go to Nashville, and have been doing some songwriting,” Metz revealed to Access over the summer. “Yeah, I think an album’s coming.”

A new album is expected to be released by Metz later this year. She also released a memoir, This Is Me, which debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller List. This Is Us returns to NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin