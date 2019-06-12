‘This Is Us’ Star Chris Sullivan Feels at Home in Country Music

This Is Us star Chris Sullivan star might film the hit TV show on the west coast, but he feels equally at home in Nashville. The actor recently appeared at the CMT Music Awards, which brought him back to one of his favorite cities.

“We’re excited to be back in Nashville,” Sullivan told PopCulture.com. “It’s been a while since we’ve been here, and tonight I am presenting Duo of the Year with Brandi Carlile. Brandi Carlile is one of my favorites, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Sullivan might be on one of the biggest TV shows in America right now, but he hinted he likely wouldn’t be able to be cool when sharing the stage with the Grammy-winning singer.

“I’m gonna fan,” Sullivan said. “I’m gonna fan out. Hopefully being slightly famous will make her more forgiving about it, but I’m going to full-on fan out.”

Sullivan is not only a fan of country music, but a singer as well, and in his spare time takes the stage as part of an eclectic band.

“I perform under the name Joseph The Spouse,” Sullivan said. “I’m currently recording a record right now with Taylor Goldsmith from a band called Dawes. And we should have that out in the spring.”

Of course, most of Sullivan’s attention is on This Is Us, which has become one of the most popular series of the last few years. Although Sullivan is grateful for the success of the show, he isn’t necessarily surprised by how much viewers have become attached to the series.

“I think that our writers and our show creator tell a really specific and common story,” Sullivan explained. “And so, the fact that people are connecting to it, doesn’t surprise me. I think our writers do an amazing job at telling a good story.”

All of the cast on This Is Us are also friends off-set as well, which Sullivan admits is not likely.

“It’s mathematically impossible how well we all get along,” boasted the actor. “We just had dinner with Chrissy [Metz] the other night, at our house. We hosted. We hang out. And I hang out with Mandy [Moore] and her husband, Taylor. We’ve been on vacation together. The reason why the show, I think, comes across the way it does, is because of how well we all get along.”

This Is Us was just picked up for three more seasons. The show will resume on NBC this fall.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rachel Luna