‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Challenges Fellow Coaches to Dance and Donate for Charity

We still have a couple months before Season 17 of The Voice kicks off, but Kelly Clarkson is already reaching out to her fellow coaches to do a little dancing, and it’s all for a good cause. The American Idol alum shared a video on Instagram, saying that philanthropist and breast cancer fundraiser Lilly Tartikoff challenged her to participate in the Dance or Donate challenge, which she happily obliged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Jul 10, 2019 at 12:11pm PDT

“What’s going on? I’m Kelly Clarkson,” the singer shared in the video. “I am raising money for cancer. Hopefully we can find a cure. Come on. I guess how we’re doing that, it’s called 30 seconds of dancing, which, you’re welcome. And before I give you the finale, I’m gonna challenge my fellow Voice coaches. That would be John Legend, Gwen Stefani and [Blake] Shelton himself. Let’s see you shuffle Blake. Do it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

No word yet from her three fellow coaches if they will take part. One former coach Clarkson didn’t reach out to is Adam Levine, who announced after last season that he was leaving the reality TV talent show.

“I found out the night before everybody else found out,” Clarkson told Extra. “I was texting him and everybody else. It was kind of a shocking thing, but I kind of get it. He’s been doing it for eight years — that’s a long time.”

“He’s got a couple kids,” Clarkson continued, referring to daughters daughters Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio, which he shares with his wife, Behati Prinsloo. “Still has a career. Still touring. It’s a very rigorous schedule fitting everything in.”

Clarkson will also launch her own TV show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, this fall, making the end of 2019 a busy – and productive – season for the star. Clarkson said her inspiration for the show is Miranda Lambert‘s hit single, “The House That Built Me.”

“I never really had that,” Clarkson told The Tennessean. “I really want to create [something] where people feel like, even if they didn’t have that, there’s a least a place you can go, a place you can watch. I do dream pretty big with the show in that sense.”

“Obviously, it’ll be fun, too, and I’ll be very self-deprecating,” she continued. “We’ll do skits, I’m sure, and there’s a lot of music involved. But I do want to focus a lot on togetherness and bringing people back together again. I feel like it’s been a really rough couple of years, regardless of what you believe and whatever side you’re on. It’s been pretty rough. That’s the one thing that keeps me going, not being able to be based in Nashville or Texas. It’s a positive change I’ll be able to be a part of.”

To donate to Dance or Donate, visit their website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Alberto E. Rodriguez