Danielle Bradbery Triumphantly Returns to ‘The Voice’

Danielle Bradbery recently made a triumphant return to The Voice, where five years ago she competed and walked away a champion.

“I am so thankful to everyone at The Voice and to all the incredible fans that have supported me along the way. They have stuck with me all this time and it’s incredible,” Bradbery said in a press release.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I had some growing up to do since I won, so it was amazing to return where it all started for me, to show everyone how much I’ve grown, and what I’ve been up to,” she then added.

Taking the stage once again, Bradbery performed her new hit-single, “Worth It.”

“‘Worth It’ is such a perfect song to re-introduce myself to fans,” Bradbery said of the song. “I was so shy when I won this show. I needed this song to remind me to stand up for myself, and I hope it will help fans gain confidence as they conquer their dreams.”

Bradbery’s new album is titled I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, and it was released on Dec. 1. The first single off the album was a song titled “Sway.”

Photo Credit: NBC / Tyler Golden