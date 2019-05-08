‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton’s Team Performs George Harrison’s ‘Got My Mind Set on You’

Blake Shelton is dominating this season of The Voice. The Oklahoma native started Tuesday night’s episode (May 7) with six teammates remaining, who all took the stage to perform a cover of George Harrison’s “I Got My Mind Set on You,” with Shelton front and center.

“@BlakeShelton clearly taught his team how to command the stage,” The Voice shared on Twitter after their stunning performance.

By the end of the episode, Shelton had kept all but one of his teammates, with Gyth Rigdon, Carter Lloyd Horne, Andrew Sevener, Dexter Roberts and Kim Cherry all moving on. Oliv Blu is the only artist on his team who was eliminated this week.

After the most recent episode, Adam Levine does not have any one on his team heading into the semi-finals. Kelly Clarkson has one contestant, Rod Stokes, while John Legend has two, Maelyn Jarmon and Shawn Sounds.

Shelton, who has been giving fans a sneak peek at his drink of choice while on The Voice, has won six seasons on the show so far, more than any other coach. But his secret, he says, really isn’t much of a secret at all.

“I’ve never really been a strategy guy when it comes to choosing my team for this show,” Shelton told ABC News Radio. “Because really at the end of the day, your team chooses you. I mean, you hit your button for the people you like, but still you’ve gotta hope they choose you as their coach.”

Unlike some current and former coaches, who try to strategically pick what style of artists they want, the “God’s Country” singer chooses to just go with his gut reaction instead.

“I hit my button for artists that I feel like I could hear in the finale, or I feel like that with a little bit of coaching I can get ’em to the finale,” Shelton explained. “That’s how I do it. And it works out a lot for me, I’ve gotta say.”

While The Voice keeps Shelton in Los Angeles, and his days filled with things besides country music, Shelton insists the show actually helps him with his main job.

“Being a coach on The Voice has really kind of revitalized my excitement for this business again, you know,” Shelton said. “Because it’s easy to kind of fall into a rut, you know, and this definitely keeps me from doing that.”

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

Photo Credit: Trae Patton/NBC