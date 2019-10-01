‘The Voice’ Alum RaeLynn Mourns Loss of Beloved Service Dog, Jazz

Season 2 finalist of The Voice, RaeLynn, is mourning the loss of her beloved service dog, Jazz. The dog, who was trained to help RaeLynn with her Type 1 diabetes by alerting her if her sugar levels became dangerous, battled cancer for over a year.

“Today me and Josh lost our boy Jazz,” RaeLynn shared along with a series of photos and videos on Instagram. “Me and this dog have traveled the world together. I’ve never felt so loved or protected by an animal in my life. When Josh was gone Jazz’s presence always made me feel ok and protected. I’m gonna miss his kisses, sleeping by me at airports, walking with him and Josh, getting woken up by him and Dolly, I’m gonna miss him never leaving my sight when he was with me but most of all I’m gonna miss his sweet heart and presence. I’m broken hearted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I wish dogs could live forever,” she continued. “I’m praying for peace. I am thankful that he has no more pain. He fought cancer for over a year. I am so proud of him and thankful that God picked me and Josh to be his parents on earth. I love you Jazz. You are my bud. I will never not think about how amazing and special you were to me and Josh. I love you so so so much. I wish I could see your precious face one more time. I miss you so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R A E L Y N N (@raelynnofficial) on Sep 30, 2019 at 4:16pm PDT

RaeLynn revealed in the summer of 2018 that Jazz had been diagnosed with cancer, although at the time, the Texas native was hopeful for a positive outcome.

“Asking all of you to pray for my Jazz,” RaeLynn said after sharing the devastating news. “He got diagnosed with cancer 2 weeks ago. We removed it but it’s growing pretty fast. I’m praying for a complete healing in his body. He brings so much joy to me and Josh’s life. I am beyond sad but I truly believe in miracles.”

RaeLynn traveled everywhere with Jazz, who helped her with her health, going everywhere she went.

“Jazz is my therapy dog, and for years he has been by my side and traveling all over the country,” she told Taste of Country. “In terms of my diabetes, he is there to detect when my sugar levels aren’t right. He goes everywhere with me.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Tran