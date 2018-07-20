The Railers’ Former Drummer, Tyler Oban, Passes Away

The Railers are mourning the loss of their former drummer, Tyler Oban, who passed away earlier this week. Oban was only 34 years old at the time of his death.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce the passing of our former bandmate Tyler Oban,” the Railers share on social media. “Tyler was a brilliant, kind, thoughtful spirit and loved his family, deep conversations, helping others realize their potential, being out on the lake, and his hometown football team, the Indiana Colts. He was one of our closest friends for many years and was more like a brother to us than just a business partner and bandmate.

“We cannot express our profound sorrow or comprehend the purpose behind the loss of this gentle spirit, but we ask that you give his family and the three of us time to mourn and reflect on the many years we were able to stand beside him,” the post continues. “We love you Tyty and believe with absolute certainty we will meet again some day.”

A cause of death has yet to be announced.

The Railers released an EP, The Railers: The Geraldine Session, in 2014. The trio, made up of Jordan, Jonathan and Cassandra Lawson, released their latest single, “11:59,” last year. In a recent Facebook post, the Railers hinted that new music was in the works.

“It’s kinda crazy to look back at how much adventure we uncovered the past few months and how much new music is springing from it,” they wrote in May, along with the new msuic. “We’ve been overwhelmed by your encouragement and how much you’ve shared our budding project with the FB world and hope you enjoy this new tune featuring snippets of ‘Clair De Lune’ by Debussy combined with an original ‘Too Long at the Fair.’”

Oban isn’t the only country musician to pass away in 2018. Lari White died in January after a lengthy battle with cancer, and Daryle Singletary died in February, although a cause of death was not announced.

The Railers currently do not have any tour dates on their calendar. Updates will be posted at TheRailers.com, as available.

PopCulture.com extends our deepest condolances to the Railers and Oban’s family.

