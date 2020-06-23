The Judds, Trisha Yearwood Will Receive Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is about to get a little longer, with the 2021 class of inductees announced this month. The over 30 new honorees, who were selected in multiple categories, include Trisha Yearwood, The Judds, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Courteney Cox, Naomi Watts, Zac Efron and more. "After 37 years, I still find myself amazed," Wynonna Judd said in a statement, via The Country Daily. "What a journey it has been so far. Thankful to still be included."

"Many years ago before moving to Nashville, we lived in Hollywood," Naomi Judd added. "It was a very hard time. I could barely pay the rent and keep food on the table for Ashley, Wynonna and myself. Walking down Hollywood Boulevard, and seeing those stars under my feet, it just never occurred to me that our names would one day be on a star with all of those famous people. It's surreal to even imagine it now. I'm thrilled that we have been given such amazing recognition." Honorees will be recognized with a ceremony in Hollywood scheduled for an as-yet unspecified date.

Yearwood told ABC Audio that after decades in the entertainment business, she's "just getting started." Last fall, the Georgia native released her first full album of new material in almost 12 years and shared that she doesn't want to wait that long to release new music again. "I just had the best time," she said. "I'm not done. I'm just getting started." Along with her music career, Yearwood also has a show on the Food Network, has authored multiple cookbooks and also has multiple lines of home goods as well as products with Williams Sonoma.

"[Of] the things that I do outside of music, the cooking show is the biggest chunk of my time," she revealed. "Finding that block to film is not easy because you have to film in about a three- or four-week block. And usually I'm not anywhere for three weeks." Yearwood added that her furniture line and "all those other things" are things she can "find the time for." "And once I figure what that's gonna be, then they're off and running and building and I'm just approving and I don't have to be right in the middle of it all," she explained.

See the full list of 2021 Walk of Fame inductees below.

Motion Pictures: Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, Naomi Watts and a double star for Ali McGraw and Ryan O’Neal.

Television: Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth and Christian Slater.

Recording: The Chi-Lites, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McClean, Salt-N-Pepa, Don McLean, Trisha Yearwood and Charlie Parker (Posthumous).

Live Theatre/Live performance: Sarah Brightman, Luciano Pavarotti (Posthumous) and August Wilson (Posthumous)

Radio: Big Boy