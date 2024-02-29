Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Docuseries Coming March 7

A new docuseries about country music couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood is on the way. Variety reports that the new series, Friends in Low Places — named for Brooks' wildly famous hit tune — is coming to Prime Video on March 7, and will follow the pair while they work to an "ultimate oasis" honky-tonk bar in Nashville, Tennessee: Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk.

"This was so much more than I bargained for! With that said, what we have built is far more than just a business," Brooks said in a statement. "This is by far, the craziest ride I have ever been on." Yearwood added, "We started down this road fueled by passion, dedication, and a shared vision. I'm really proud of the team that has built the Friends Bar and Honky Tonk. We are excited to share the culmination of everyone's efforts. It's even bigger than we dreamed!"

Brooks and Yearwood aren't the only ones hard at work on Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk as brothers Benjamin and Max Goldberg are part of the show as well, handling the bar's hospitality responsibilities. There is also Jenny Deathride Bratt and Camille Tambunting of Strategic Hospitality, who are in charge of the build as the "boots on the ground team."

Previously, during a panel conversation at Billboard Country Live in June 2023, Brooks fielded some questions about the new bar, and made it clear that last year's Bud Light controversy surrounding transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney was not going to keep him from serving the beer at Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk.

"I want it to be a place you feel safe in. I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another," Brooks said. "And yes, we're going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It's not our decision to make. Our thing is this: if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you're an asshole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway."

Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk opens on March 7, the same day that the new docuseries lands on Prime Video. Click here for more information about the new Nashville hot spot.