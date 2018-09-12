The Hottest Couples in Country Music Right Now

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman (Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) With so much talent between them, this celebrity couple has ample opportunity to shine at just about any red carpet event; from the ACMs to the Oscars.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins (Photo: Getty / Leah Puttkammer ) Rhett's songs "Die a Happy Man" and "Marry Me" are about his wife, Lauren Gregory Akins, who he's known since they were in first grade. Their first crack at dating didn't last, but they remained friends. Luckily, their parents were rooting for the couple. Thomas Rhett's father, Rhett Akins, told The Boot that they "were meant to be together." The pair rekindled their romance and married in 2012, at 22. They now have three daughters.

Justin Moore and Kate Moore (Photo: Jason Merritt / Staff / Getty, Getty) At Justin Moore's wedding, he signed two important documents: his marriage license and his record label contract. The "You Look Like I Need A Drink" singer and his wife now have three daughters.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher (Photo: Rick Diamond / Stringer / Getty, Getty) The "Before He Cheats" singer sure knows how to sing about heartache, but there doesn't seem to be any sign of it in her relationship with retired hockey player Mike Fisher. The couple has been married since 2010 and, though they've been through their share of hard times, they've grown closer through it all. They're now parents to two boys.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd (Photo: Getty / Taylor Hill ) Country starlet Maren Morris married fellow singer Ryan Hurd in March 2018. Just before their wedding, Hurd released the song "Diamonds and Twine," a song he played for Morris the night they got engaged. They are now proud parents of son Hayes Andrew Hurd, who they welcomed in March 2020.

Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer (Photo: Photo by John Shearer/WireImage, Getty) The couple split for five years after school as Bryan pursued his country stardom, but love prevails! The "Play It Again" singer married his college love Caroline Boyer in December 2006. They have two sons, Bo and Tate, and have adopted Bryan's nephew and two nieces.

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr (Photo: Getty / Jeff Kravitz) Jason Aldean married the one-time American Idol hopeful on a beach in Mexico in 2015. The multi-platinum country star brought two daughters from his previous marriage, and the couple welcomed their son Memphis in 2017, and daughter Navy in 2019.

Brian and Brittney Kelley, Tyler and Hayley Hubbard (Photo: Getty / Steve Granitz) The Kelleys' union is magically non-traditional. The couple was never formally engaged and married in a secret Nashville ceremony in 2013. Hubbard met his wife, Hayley, in Nashville. The singer chartered a helicopter to propose in 2014, and the pair are now parents to baby girl Olivia Rose. At times, both Hayley and Brittney have joined their husbands on tour, taking all that love along with them on the road.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Samsung) The "Lights Down Low" singer and the retired football player are a vision any time they walk the red carpet. The couple married in 2013 and have three children together.

Dierks Bentley and Cassidy Black (Photo: Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty, Getty) There are traces of the award-winning country star's wife all over his music. She appeared in his music video for "Black," and is the inspiration for his single "Woman, Amen." The couple have three children and have been married since 2005.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (Photo: Getty / NBC) When you're a celebrity couple like these two, it's tough to stay out of the spotlight. Luckily, they look incredible on the red carpet together. The two The Voice stars have been dating officially since late 2015.

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini (Photo: Getty / John Shearer ) When Aussie singer Morgan Evans wants to "Kiss Somebody," it's gotta be Kelsea Ballerini, right? Not quite: The song was actually written to inspire a friend of his who was going through a tough breakup. Evans' first song about his wife is actually "Dance with Me."

Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook (Photo: Tibrina Hobson / Contributor/ Getty, Getty) One half of the country group Little Big Town, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook, have been married for more than ten years. They had a secret wedding in Nashville in 2006, the same year their bandmate, Kimberly, married her second husband.

Lee Brice and Sara Reeveley (Photo: Gary Miller / Contributor / Getty, Getty) The story of the country star's song "I Don't Dance" is just about as sweet as this couple's beginnings. They met as teens but lived in separate states. Despite the distance, Brice never stopped thinking about his future wife. They reconnected and, in 2013, they married. "I Don't Dance" was originally written just for Reeveley to celebrate their wedding day, but it was too good to keep to themselves.

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Photo: Getty / Roy Rochlin) These cuties love a good laugh. Brad Paisley met actress Kimberly Williams in 1999 when she was cast in his music video for "Who Needs Pictures." The country star told People that he won his wife over with humor: "I can make her laugh really easily." They married in 2003 and have two sons together.

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs (Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor / Getty, Getty) Country singer Kellie Pickler went from an American Idol finalist to a bonafide reality star. She won Season 16 of Dancing with the Stars and was the focus of CMT's reality show, I Love Kellie Pickler. The show, which aired its final episode in 2017, gave fans a front row seat to the country singer's fun-filled life with songwriter and husband, Kyle Jacobs.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian (Photo: Getty / Jeff Kravitz) Another couple that shared their lives on a reality show –– VH1's LeAnn and Eddie –– LeAnn Rimes and actor Eddie Cibrian have been married since 2011. Things may have started a bit messy for the couple, but it's all smiles these days, according to Rimes' Instagram.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood (Photo: Getty / John Shearer) This pair met in the late '80s and built a friendship long before a romance. They married in 2005 in front of a small group of four loved ones. Today they remain one of country music's most famous couples, and spend much of their time giving back through organizations such as Habitat for Humanity.

Dave Haywood and Kelli Cashiola (Photo: Beth Gwinn / Contributor / Getty, Getty) Kelli Cashiola and the Lady Antebellum star (pictured here on the left) were friends for years before they started dating. The pair married in April of 2014 and welcomed their first child, a son named Cash, later that year.

Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud (Photo: Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp, Getty) This couple's love story is one born out of heartache. After discovering their spouses were cheating on them with each other. The stress from the ordeal caused her to lose her singing voice and her will to love. But Frédéric Thiébaud and the Canadian star bonded through recovery, and she has found her way back on both accounts. In 2011, she told People, "My closest friends and family say they haven't seen me this free-spirited and happy in years."

Hillary Scott and Chris Tyrrell (Photo: Rick Diamond / Staff, Getty) Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott met her husband Chris Tyrrell when they were in high school, but the two musicians didn't start dating until they reconnected when they were both on tour (with separate bands) opening for Tim McGraw in 2010. They married in January 2012.

Charles Kelley and Cassie McConnell (Photo: Getty / Rick Diamond ) Charles Kelley proposed to Cassie McConnell Christmas of 2008. The next year, the couple married in Nashville and then jetted off to the Bahamas for a destination wedding. Charles Kelley and bandmate Hillary Scott have shared that the song "Just a Kiss" is based on personal experiences. That just makes these two love stories that much sweeter.

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly (Photo: Getty / Lester Cohen) Christmas of 2016 really was "A Very Kacey Christmas!" The "Butterflies" singer got engaged to fellow musician Ruston Kelly during the holiday season in 2016. The couple married the next fall in an ethereal outdoor celebration.

Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton (Photo: Getty / Lester Cohen) Behind every good voice are more great voices, and this is definitely the case with Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane. The pair have been married for more than a decade, and Morgane supplied background vocals for her husband, as well as for Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley and others.

Darius Rucker and Beth Leonard (Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor / Getty, Getty) When the former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman saw Beth Leonard "For The First Time," he knew she was the one. "I told her I'd marry her on our first date," he told the UMG Nashville press room. They've been married now for nearly 20 years and have three children.

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler (Photo: Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty, Getty) Sam Hunt traveled to Hawaii seven times in his efforts to win now-wife Hannah Lee Fowler back. It totally worked, because the pair married in April 2017.