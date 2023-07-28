The Chicks Cancel Nashville Show Hours Before Start Time

The Chicks were forced to cancel their Thursday night show in Nashville "due to illness" hours before the show was set to begin. In a message on social media, the trio revealed that they "must regretfully postpone tonight's show at Bridgestone Arena." The concert was to be the 12th stop on the country band's current world tour, which kicked off in Oslo, Norway in June.

"We are working on rescheduling and will provide a new show date as soon as possible," The Chicks went on to explain in their statement. "Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets for the newly scheduled date. The Chicks are looking forward to seeing their Nashville fans soon and apologize for any inconveniences this may cause." The next stop on the tour is in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday, July 29. It is unclear if that show will go on as planned.

The cancellation has sparked a lot of comments on social media, some from fans who were planning to attend the show. "We flew in from Dallas and were getting ready when I saw this," one fan tweeted back to The Chicks. "Get well soon. Super bummed – I'm not sure if we can afford to come back."

Someone else added, "6000 down the drain! Saved for my family to travel from UK and definitely won't see that money back to make a rescheduled concert! 3 hours notice is out of order!" Another person commented, "Many hours of driving, a day off work. Y'all couldn't have let ya boy know a few hours sooner?? Wishing a speedy recovery but damn, announcing 3 hours before the show..."

Interestingly, the concert cancellation comes just over a year since The Chicks were forced to suddenly end a show in Indianapolis, Indiana only 30 minutes after taking the stage. The cause of the trouble was vocal issues for singer Natalie Maines, who ended up requiring medical attention. In a statement posted to social media at the time, the group explained, "Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you.

The statement continued, "We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets. Ticket holders will be contacted by the official point of purchase with further information. We love you Indianapolis." The Chicks later announced that "as a result of strict doctor's orders for vocal rest, the Chicks are forced to postpone" shows.