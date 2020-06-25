The Chicks' 9 Biggest Songs

The Chicks have been a band for over 31 years, first forming in Texas in 1989 with four members. After one member left and the lead singer was replaced, the group found commercial success upon releasing their album Wide Open Spaces in 1998. In 1998, The Chicks sold more CDs than all other country music groups combined and continued to earn success. They have won 13 Grammy Awards and have sold 33 million albums worldwide, making them the bestselling female band and bestselling country group in the U.S. during the Nielsen SoundScan era. Scroll through to look back at seven of their biggest hits.

'Cowboy Take Me Away' Band member Martie Maguire and Marcus Hummon penned the enduring "Cowboy Take Me Away," the second single from The Chicks' 1999 album Fly and the fourth country No. 1 for the group.

'You Were Mine' Maguire and her sister and bandmate Emily Strayer wrote "You Were Mine," which spent two weeks at No. 1 in March 1999, about their parents' breakup and divorce. The song, which was the fourth single from Wide Open Spaces, also reached No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 Pop singles chart, continuing crossover success for The Chicks.

'Ready to Run' Featured on the soundtrack for the romantic comedy Runaway Bride, "Ready to Run" was the lead single from Fly. It reached No. 2 on the country charts and was certified Gold.

'There's Your Trouble' "There's Your Trouble" was The Chicks' second single from Wide Open Spaces and their first No. 1 on the U.S. country charts. It also earned the group the Grammy for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 1999.

'Travelin' Soldier' "Travelin' Soldier" written and originally recorded by American country music artist Bruce Robison in 1996 and later in 199 before The Chicks recorded it for their 2002 album, Home. Their version became the group's sixth and final single to reach No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Singles & Tracks, which is now the Hot Country Songs chart.

'Goodbye Earl' The karaoke standard "Goodbye Earl" was released as Fly's third single after originally being recorded by the band Sons of the Desert for an unreleased album in the late '90s. The Chicks' version peaked at No. 13 on the country charts and was certified Platinum.

'Landslide' The Chicks scored another major success with a cover song when they recorded their version of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" for Home. It reached No. 2 on the country charts and was certified Platinum.

'Wide Open Spaces' The album Wide Open Spaces was The Chicks' major label debut, and its title track third single has become one of the group's signature songs. The bittersweet track reached No. 1 on the U.S. Country singles chart and No. 1 on Canada's country chart and later earned the 259th spot on the RIAA's 365 Songs of the Century list.