Taylor Swift Stalker Given Ten Years Probation

The man accused of stalking Taylor Swift will stay out of jail, but will spend the next ten years on probation.

Frank Andrew Hoover was arrested in 2016, after he showed up at a Swift concert, later following her entourage that drove from the venue to the airport in Austin, Tex., where she boarded her private jet with her parents. Swift had previously received a protective order against Hoover, requiring him to stay at least 500 feet away from her, prompting her security detail to contact local law enforcement, after he was accused of getting between 25 and 50 feet from her motorcade.

In the span of two months, prior to the protective order, Hoover reportedly sent Swift’s father, Scott Swift, numerous emails, with disturbing messages saying things like, “Without her, I walk the earth alone forever and she’ll continue to experience failed relationships that break her heart.”

In the beginning of 2018, Hoover faced new charges, after he reportedly sent more emails to Swift’s family. According to E! News, the emails referred to her family as the “evil family of devils,” told them to “enjoy the brain aneurysms and death” and also said, “Decided that we are going to end all the Swifts on one day because I can’t stand that virus s–t your daughter spread.”

Hoover was initially held on $100,000 bond after his arrest. On Monday, April 2, Hoover pled guilty to repeatedly violating the order of protection, and was sentenced to ten years of probation, allowing him to stay out of jail. TMZ reports that Hoover will be monitored for the first year by GPS, and is required to stay at least one mile away from the Swift family.

Hoover must also complete psychological testing, attend substance abuse classes, surrender all firearms and undergo random drug testing. Failure to comply by the requirements of his probation will mean an immediate jail sentence.

Swift’s star began to rise in 2006, with the release of her debut single, “Tim McGraw,” from her eponymous freshman album. She quickly earned superstar status with numerous chart-topping, platinum-selling hits and albums, and a series of world tours – and also quickly learned the downside of being a global singing sensation.

“I don’t have security to make myself look cool, or like I have an entourage,” Swift told Vogue in 2012. “I have security because there’s a file of stalkers who want to take me home and chain me to a pipe in their basement.”

Swift recently returned to Nashville, where her music career began, to perform at the Bluebird Cafe. Her latest album, Reputation, was released last fall.

