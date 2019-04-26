Taylor Swift Fans Flip Over Snake and Butterflies in ‘ME’ Music Video

Taylor Swift fans are reveling in her new song and music video for “ME,” which dropped at midnight and was full of metaphors for Swift’s metamorphosis away from her moody reputation album.

Most notably, the pastel-drenched video celebrates Swift as a snake-turned-butterfly, which plenty of fans couldn’t handle, as they made clear online.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The SNAKE is GONE and turned into a butterfly,” one Twitter user tweeted, sharing screenshots from the video.

“Our butterfly!!” someone responded alongside a photo of Swift posing in front of the butterfly mural in Nashville, where she surprised hundreds of fans Thursday afternoon in the midst of the countdown to the new single.

“Snakes are out and butterflies are in. Sorry, I don’t make the rules. Taylor does,” someone else said.

“The snake turning into butterflies is EVERYTHING,” another wrote.

“as soon as the snake just turned into butterflies, i knew taylor would snap with this video,” someone said.

Others used GIFs to replace words when it came to the snake-butterfly metaphor.

Some simply marveled at their idol’s creativity.

“the way taylor incorporated the reputation era at the beginning of the video with a snake & then it changed into butterflies because the reputation she had was nothing compared to her real personality ……. she’s absolutely genius,” one Twitter user wrote.

Swift was symbolically linked with snakes after her famous feud with Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West, but in “Me” she made it clear she’s re-claiming the term and turning it into something more positive.

Swift confirmed Thursday night that the single and video, featuring Panic at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie, would drop at midnight.

“ME! is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it, and owning it,” she said shortly before the release. “I think that with a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads, and I want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves.”