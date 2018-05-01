Taylor Swift Sends Sugarland’s ‘Babe’ Co-Writer Pat Monahan Flowers

Taylor Swift and Train lead singer Pat Monahan co-wrote “Babe,” Sugarland‘s latest single. The song, from their upcoming Bigger album, is already in the Top 30, and features Swift on the tune as well. But although it was Swift who reached out to Sugarland to see if they were interested in “Babe,” Monahan shared a sweet Instagram photo, sharing a gorgeous flower arrangement Swift sent to him as a thank you.

“Some of you already know that @sugarland has a new single out called #babe that sounds awesome,” Monahan wrote. “I was lucky enough to have written it with @taylorswift and I want to thank Taylor for being so kind, sweet and talented and letting me be a part of her huge life. And thank you for these 💐. My kids think I’m pretty cool.”

The note, from Swift, reads, “”I’m so excited about our song! Sending you and your family the biggest hug and I hope to see you soon!”

“Babe” is the second single from Bigger, and the only song Sugarland, made up of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, have ever recorded that neither of them had a hand in writing.

“She reached out,” Nettles recalls. “We have obviously known each other for many years. When she was just getting started, we had just had our first little EP out called Premium Quality Tunes, and she still has a copy of it that we signed for her, whenever we played a couple shows together. And she was excited we were getting back together and reached out, and said, ‘Hey, I have a song.’ And that is a short list, ladies and gentleman, of people to whom she has said, ‘Hey, I have a song. Wanna sing it?’ So we said yes.”

“We’ve never really put a song by anybody else on any of our records, so we weren’t really used to sorting through that, and we didn’t want to mess it up,” adds Bush. “So we didn’t tell anybody about it, until we got finished. And she liked it, thank God. It is a good song.”

Bigger will be released on June 8, and also includes the debut single, “Still the Same.” Download “Babe” on iTunes.

Sugarland will kick off their Still the Same Tour on Friday, May 4, in Durant, Okla. Dates and venue information can be found on their website.

