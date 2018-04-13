Listen: Taylor Swift Releases Two Acoustic Songs

Taylor Swift is just inside one month from launching the stadium tour in support of her Reputation album and for the legions of Swifties anxiously awaiting she released two new Spotify Singles this morning.

One is an acoustic cut of “Delicate,” while the other is a cover of “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire. Both tracks were recorded at The Listening Room in Nashville and are available for free, by clicking here, to listen to.

Swift said that she was very careful in choosing which songs to put out to the world.

“‘Delicate’ is a song about the vulnerability that immediately surfaces in all of us the minute we meet someone we want to like us. We think about everything they might’ve heard about us, every reason they wouldn’t want us. Every step forward toward that other person scares us, but it thrills us too,” she said. “It is about the balancing act of the rush and the fear and hoping it’s really worth it to take that chance.”

The song is the fifth track on the recently released album — it also just had its vertical video released — and is a different take on the full length video that previously debuted for the song. The video was filmed in one take in the alternate format and features Swift walking throughout the woods while singing. It also references her relationship with Joe Alwyn when she clutches her necklace with a ‘J’ on the pendant.

“September” is one of the most well regarded hits from Earth, Wind & Fire, and was originally written by Maurice White, Al McKay and Allee Willis. It is a track that Swift acknowledged had sentimental meaning to her.

Swift has been more active on the Spotify format in in recent years, contributing a “Songs Taylor Loves” playlist of 43 tunes that were approved by the singer.

She has also proven to be a fan of the Spotify Singles as two tracks on that playlist include other special sessions by other artists. She included “Always Be My Baby” by Anderson East as well as “Truly, Madly, Deeply: by Yoke Lore.

The Reputation tour will begin on May 8 in Glendale at University of Phoenix Stadium and stays on the West Coast with two stops in California before moving to Seattle and Denver, before crossing the Mississippi River for a largely eastern tour.

Swift will be in Chicago, Louisville, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Nashville, and Pittsburgh, among others before heading south to Atlanta, Tampa, Miami and then concluding in the heartland with Kansas City, Indianapolis, and multiple stops in Texas. For the complete tour calendar, click here.

The Listening Room began as a music venue outside the Nashville city limits and emerged as ‘the Bluebird Cafe’ in Franklin. It has since relocated to the Sobro District in Nashville and continued to gain in popularity. Its complete performance schedule is available here.