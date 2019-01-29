Super Bowl: Tim McGraw to Perform New Song ‘Thought About You’ During Pre-Game Show

Country music star Tim McGraw will be one of the many artists taking part in Super Bowl LIII festivities. He will perform a brand new song during the official NFL Tailgate Party pre-show.

CBS and the NFL announced Monday that McGraw will sing “Thought About You” during CBS’ The Super Bowl Today before kickoff. Aloe Blacc and the Atlanta-based group David Walker and High Praise will also perform during the show.

McGraw released “Thought About You” in October, and shared the lyric video in January. The three-time Grammy Award winner also released the single “Neon Church” in October. Both songs will be featured on an upcoming album.

The new album will be his first solo record since 2015’s Damn Country Music and follows his first joint album with wife Faith Hill, 2017’s The Rest of Our Life.

The singer told Taste of Country that “Thought About You” was written by the Warren Brothers. As for the rest of the upcoming album, he teased songs that tell their own stories.

“I think every song paints a picture and has a vignette that tells a story,” McGraw said. “It sounds so cliché because you say it every time you make a record but this thing I think is sonically and lyrically and the vistas that it creates musically are just something special.”

He added that Hill’s favorite song on the new album is “Neon Church.”

“She’s got a lot of favorites on the record we are working on, but this is one that she really gravitated to,” McGraw said in October. “She didn’t have any complaints with this being the first single. She loves the guitars on it and loves the lyric.”

Super Bowl weekend will be packed with musical performances, even before the halftime show. Rapper Travis Scott will reportedly perform at Pepsi’s invite-only party at Planet Pepsi in Atlanta on Friday. Doritos also teased a commercial featuring the Backstreet Boys and Chance The Rapper.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show will feature Maroon 5, along with Scott and former Outkast member Big Boi. Gladys Knight was picked to sing the National Anthem.

Scott was criticized for performing during the ongoing controversy with Colin Kaepernick, who protested racial injustice and police violence by kneeling during the National Anthem in the 2016 season and has not been signed by a team since entering free agency. Scott defended his decision by announcing he was joining the NFL to make a $500,000 donation to a social justice charity.

