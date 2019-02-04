Super Bowl 2019: Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans Meet in Atlanta to Attend Game

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans took time out of their busy touring schedules to attend Super Bowl LIII, and while the couple didn’t share which team they were rooting for, Ballerini did crack a joke about the low scoring game.

“My arm looks as long as it took someone to make a touchdown at this game,” Ballerini quipped alongside a photo of the couple.

Evans also shared a snapshot of the day, captioning it simply, “Super Babe.”

The couple snuck in some quick time together while they are both on the road. Evans is currently serving as the opening act for Old Dominion on their Make It Sweet Tour, while Ballerini is opening for Kelly Clarkson on her Meaning of Life Tour. But in addition to stealing some time away with her husband, Ballerini is also working on new music, which she also shared on social media.

When @rosscopperman sends tracks so you can write on planes 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 y’all I have been SO inspired lately I can’t stop — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 2, 2019

“When [songwriter and producer] @rosscopperman sends tracks so you can write on planes [raising hands emoji]. y’all I have been SO inspired lately I can’t stop.”

The new album will follow Ballerini’s sophomore Unapologetically album, which includes the No. 1 single, “Legends,” as well as her current single, “Miss Me More.” The track, which Ballerini co-wrote with David Hodges and Brett McLaughlin, was so important to Ballerini, it became the name of her upcoming headlining tour.

“The message of ‘Miss Me More’ means so much to me and that’s why I’m so excited to announce this tour,” Ballerini said. “It’s about being bold and unapologetically standing up for yourself. I can’t wait to sing it with everyone next April!”

Ballerini and Evans will reunite this coming weekend as well, since Ballerini is nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Album, for Unapologetically.

“That was an awesome day,” Evans told PopCulture.com, recalling the day she was nominated. “It was so cool to see that album be recognized as an album. I was with her the whole time creating that, and I knew the whole underlying, creative story and message that album was about and how those songs all told that.

“I just thought that was so impressive and great in an album,” he continued. “That recognition was awesome and yes, I wouldn’t miss it for the world. I’m finishing a show in D.C., the night before and getting on the earliest flight to L.A. to be there and cheer when they say her name.”

The 2019 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond